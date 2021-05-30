Celtics fans excited to pack TD Garden with return of near full-capacity
This marks the first time Boston's basketball team will have had close to a full house for a home game since March 8, 2020.
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is confident that his team will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Hawks ran away with the game in the second half, and they're about to run away with the series.
Until he faced Andujar on Sunday, Thiem had never lost in the first round at Roland-Garros.
Castroneves is now one of four men with four Indy 500 wins
Osaka could face a tournament default or a Grand Slam suspension if she continues ignore her media obligations.
At least seven teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Julio Jones.
Davis didn't join the Lakers in the third quarter after injuring his groin in the final minute of the second quarter.
Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.
A smattering of Leafs and Canadiens fans paid an exorbitant amount of cash to be part of the first indoor sports crowd in Canada since the pandemic began.
Toronto Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo interrupted a media conference to make sure he didn't miss a big family milestone.
Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Georgia on Saturday on multiple domestic violence charges.
Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.
Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six shutout innings and Mauricio Dubón hit one of two homers off Clayton Kershaw, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Sunday. Gausman (6-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none before he was removed because of left hip tightness. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Gausman (6-0) joined Jack Coombs (1910 Philadelphia Athletics), J.R. Richard (1979 Houston) and Johan Santana (2004 Minnesota) as the only pitchers in the modern era with eight straight starts of at least five strikeouts and no more than one run allowed. Austin Slater also connected against Kershaw (7-4), sending the Giants to their third win in the four-game set after Los Angeles posted a three-game sweep last weekend. San Francisco has the second-best record in the majors at 33-20 and is a half-game behind San Diego in the NL West. The Giants had a 5-0 lead before the Dodgers rallied on a pair of two-run homers by Albert Pujols and Max Muncy. Pujols' drive to left in the ninth was his 1,357th extra-base hit, which moved him past Babe Ruth for fourth on the career list. It was his third homer since joining the defending World Series champions on May 17 and No. 670 for his career. After surrendering Pujols' homer with one out, Jake McGee struck out Will Smith and got Austin Barnes to fly out for his 12th save in 14 opportunities. Gausman became the first San Francisco starter to win five games in May since Madison Bumgarner in 2014. Kershaw came into the game 24-13 with a 1.79 ERA against the Giants, but allowed five runs for only the second time in 50 starts against the Dodgers' arch rival. The left-hander struck out six, but gave up seven hits and walked three. Muncy connected for his 13th homer in the eighth. Slater and Donovan Solano led off the game with singles. Slater scored on Evan Longoria's grounder before Dubón hit a towering fly ball down the left-field line that hit the foul pole to give San Francisco a 3-0 lead. Slater led off the third inning with a drive to center for his seventh homer. TRAINER'S ROOM Giants: P Caleb Baragar was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Manager Gabe Kapler said the left-hander felt some stiffness warming up in the bullpen Saturday. RHP Nick Tropeano was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the lineup due to allergies. ... Manager Dave Roberts said SS Corey Seager (broken right hand) is taking grounders and throwing, but there is no timeline on when he can resume taking two-handed swings. UP NEXT Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (3-1, 3.86 ERA) gets the start Monday afternoon when San Francisco hosts the Los Angeles Angels. Dodgers: RHP Trevor Bauer (5-3, 2.07 ERA) — who is second in the NL with 91 strikeouts — takes the mound Monday in the opener of a three-game series against St. Louis. ___ More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 12th straight road loss, 4-2 on Sunday. The Rangers matched a team record for most consecutive road losses set in 2003. Texas is off Monday before continuing its trip with three games at Colorado. Seattle has won a season-best four in a row. Texas has lost six straight overall. Kikuchi (3-3) faced one batter over the minimum through five innings before allowing a hit to Willie Calhoun to lead off the sixth. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Kikuchi allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five with one walk in his sixth straight quality start. JT Chargois, Paul Sewald and Keynan Middleton combined on 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. Middleton got his fourth save. Ty France drove in three runs with a pair of singles in his first two at-bats against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-3). Seager added a solo homer and Kyle Lewis scored twice for the Mariners, who have won six of seven. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: An MRI showed RHP Erik Swanson’s strained right groin is more seriously injured than the team hoped. The reliever could be out longer than 10 days, manager Scott Servais said. Swanson strained the muscle before his May 28 appearance, but pitched through it and aggravated it further. Seattle has 15 players on the injured list. UP NEXT Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (2-4, 4.75) takes the mound at Colorado on Tuesday after giving up a career-high seven runs in his last start. Mariners: Rookie RHP Logan Gilbert (0-2, 7.59) makes his fourth career start. He faces Oakland again five days after his best outing, giving up two runs on four hits over four innings in a no-decision against the Athletics. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Talbott, The Associated Press
GLENVIEW, Ill. — Canadian Adam Svensson finished second Sunday in the Korn Ferry Tour's Evans Scholars Invitational golf tournament, taking a big step toward securing a PGA Tour card for next year. Svensson, of Surrey, B.C., carded a final-round 4-under 67 to finish with a 13-under, 271 total. American Cameron Young also shot a 67 on Sunday to post a 266 total and a five-stroke win. Young earned US$108,000 for the victory while Svensson took home $54,000. Svensson is trying to return to the PGA Tour after losing his card following the 2019 season. He jumped to 11th from 18th in the tour standings with the result. The top 25 at season's end earn PGA Tour cards. Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., finished 10 shots off the pace while Vancouver's Stuart Macdonald posted a 277 total, three shots ahead of Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2021. The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyler Chatwood forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in another wild outing, José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly and the Cleveland Indians rallied for two runs in the seventh inning without a hit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Sunday and gain a doubleheader split. Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale to lift Toronto to a 4-1 win the opener, and Blue Jays led 4-0 in the sixth inning of the nightcap of the twin-bill of seven-inning games under pandemic rules. Cleveland's rally began when third baseman Santiago Espinal booted leadoff hitter Yu Chang’s grounder for an error. René Rivera hit an RBI double off Matz and scored on Rosario's single off the pitcher's glove as Cleveland cut its deficit to 4-2. Toronto brought in Chatwood, who last Sunday walked two batters in the ninth against Tampa Bay, and Travis Bergen followed with three straight bases-loaded walks in the Blue Jays' 6-4 loss. This time, Chatwood (0-2) allowed Jose Ramírez's RBI single and Harold Ramírez's run-scoring double, then walked Eddie Rosario before pinch-hitter Jake Bauers lined out. Marcus Semien’s RBI single off Emanuel Clase (3-2) gave Toronto broke a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, but Chatwood walked Chang on five pitches with one out in the bottom half, pinch-hitter Bradley Zimmer on four and César Hernández on five, then walked Rosario on a 3-1 count. Anthony Castro relieved after Chatwood threw 25 of 32 pitches for balls, and José Ramírez followed with a fly to right fielder Randall Grichuk as Zimmer slid home with the winning run and Toronto was prevented from a three-game sweep. Matz allowed four runs — two earned — and four hits in five innings. Sam Hentges gave up four runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings. In the opener, Ross Stripling (1-3) held Cleveland to one run and two hits in five innings, winning for the first time since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last Aug. 31. Rafael Dolis and Jordan Romano finished a four-hitter, with Romano getting his third save. The teams played through rain and wind gusts of 45 mph Friday night before the game was called in the bottom of the seventh with Toronto winning 11-2. The Indians postponed Saturday’s game due to high winds. Both teams are in a stretch of playing five straight seven-inning games — Toronto had a makeup doubleheader Thursday at the New York Yankees, and the Indians host the Chicago White Sox in a makeup twin-bill on Monday. Civale (7-2) allowed four runs and 10 hits in six-plus innings. Indians bench DeMarlo Hale filled in for manager Terry Francona, who attended his youngest daughter Jamie’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. NEW HOME The Blue Jays start their second year of home game at their Triple-A affiliate's home in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday night against Miami. Manager Charlie Montoyo planned to visit Sahlen Field on Sunday night, and players to work out Monday. Forced from home by Canadian government coronavirus restrictions, the Blue Jays were 17-9 in Buffalo last season and were 10-11 this season at their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida. Toronto also hopes to be playing finally having a home crowd advantage, which wasn’t the case in Florida. TRAINER’S ROOM Blue Jays: RHP Carl Edwards was added to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader. RHP Ty Tice was designated for assignment. Indians: INF Ernie Clement was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to be the 27th man. UP NEXT Blue Jays: LHP Robbie Ray (2-2) will start Tuesday. Indians: RHP Tristan McKenzie (1-3) will pitch the first game of Monday’s doubleheader. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Herrick, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul had 18 points and nine assists, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder added 17 points apiece and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 100-92 on Sunday in Game 4 to even the first-round series. Deandre Ayton had 14 points and 17 rebounds, and the second-seeded Suns took advantage of Anthony Davis’ absence from the second half with a groin injury to reclaim home-court advantage after two straight losses. LeBron James had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers. Before a last-minute surge, Los Angeles struggled in the absence of starters Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who injured his knee in Game 3. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix. Davis scored six points on 2-for-9 shooting in the first half, then didn’t return after halftime. The superstar big man scored 34 points in each of the Lakers’ two victories in the series, but he hyperextended his leg in Game 3 and appeared to aggravate his accumulated injury woes in the second quarter of Game 4, falling awkwardly and grabbing his leg after a layup attempt defended by Crowder. HAWKS 113, KNICKS 96 ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 27 points, John Collins added 22 despite a smack to the lip and Atlanta frustrated Julius Randle and the New York Knicks once again, pulling away in the second half for a 3-1 series lead. The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night. Randle was serenaded again by chants of “Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!” every time he put one up. The roars were deafening after a sequence in the third when Randle missed on a drive and had a put-back rim out before the Knicks knocked the ball out of bounds. Randle’s frustration boiled over less than a minute later when he slammed Collins to the court on another drive. Nothing was called initially, but Randle was assessed an offensive foul after a video review prompted by a challenge from Hawks coach Nate McMillan. Randle did have his highest-scoring game of the series with 23 points, but he was just 7 of 19 from the field. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 5-1 victory Sunday. Tyler Naquin drove in two runs for Cincinnati, and Nick Castellanos had two hits. Jonathan India also had two hits and drove in a run. Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the majors. The banged-up Cubs had won six in a row. They were once again without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his fifth straight game due to back tightness. Mahle (4-2) retired his first 12 batters. The right-hander allowed one hit, struck out eight and walked one. The Cubs put their first two batter on in the fifth, but Mahle struck out Rafael Ortega, Patrick Wisdom and Eric Sogard to get out of the inning. Tejay Antone got four outs for his third save. Kris Bryant hit an RBI single in the eighth for Chicago's only run. Jake Arrieta (5-5) permitted five runs — two earned — and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Cincinnati jumped in front with three in the first. After Naquin's bases-loaded sacrifice fly, Kyle Farmer hit a bouncer to Bryant at first. Bryant bobbled the ball before throwing to second for the forceout. But the call was reversed after a Cincinnati challenge, and Tyler Stephenson was ruled safe to load the bases. Bryant was charged with an error. Arrieta then hit Tucker Barnhart with the first pitch after the delay. India followed with an infield single to make it 3-0. Suárez led off the fourth with a long drive to left for his 12th homer. A throwing error on third baseman Wisdom led to Naquin's two-out RBI single, chasing Arrieta. ROSTER MOVES The Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder. Bote got hurt sliding into second base on Saturday. Infielder Sergio Alcántara was promoted from Triple-A Iowa, and right-hander Tyson Miller was designated for assignment. The 24-year-old Alcántara pinch-hit in the sixth and popped out to second. TRAINER'S ROOM Reds: 1B Joey Votto (left thumb) is progressing and manager David Bell estimated he is about a week away from returning. ... LHP Wade Miley (left foot) threw a side session Saturday and reported no ill effects on Sunday. He's expected to be activated Monday to start against Philadelphia. Cubs: Manager David Ross said Rizzo was feeling better and hit off the tee on Saturday. Ross is hopeful he'll be able to return soon and avoid a stint on the 10-day IL. ... OFs Jake Marisnick (right hamstring) and Jason Heyward (left hamstring) each worked out before the game. Ross believes both are closed to returning. UP NEXT Reds: Miley (4-4, 3.50 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game home series against the Phillies. RHP Vince Velasquez (2-0, 2.95 ERA) goes for Philadelphia. Cubs: RHP Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.36 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game home series against the Padres on Monday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Jackson, The Associated Press
