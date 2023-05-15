Celtics fans celebrate Game 7 win in Boston

The Canadian Press

Golden State has decisions to make now. Big decisions. Phoenix does, too. And Dallas. And Milwaukee. And Portland. And more. It’s the best time of year in the NBA — with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday. It’ll be followed by the co-best time of year in the NBA — July, when free agency time means some teams are going to wildly change. The Warriors’ reign as NBA champions ended Friday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it served as a reminder that nobody — n