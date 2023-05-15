Celtics fans celebrate Game 7 win in Boston
The Celtics dominated the 76ers in Game 7 112-88.
Summer-like temperatures are baking not only Alberta but also B.C. The province is being hit with a heat wave. A special weather statement is in place with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-May, breaking records and sparking wildfires, flooding and heat-related illness. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Morant appears to have made a familiar mistake.
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder posted a series of photos to his Instagram account after he and Warriors big man Draymond Green were in a Game 6 dust-up.
Simmons relished Sunday's 76ers loss.
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
The mother-daughter duo sat courtside with a hand-drawn sign supporting the NBA star
Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
The Golden State Warriors will not repeat. Once again, LeBron James was involved.
Heat’s Heat Kyle Lowry continues to play well in postseason
Matt Brown responds to Conor McGregor's interest in breaking his record.
Gabe Green started like a bat out of hell, and Bryan Battle made him pay – in a hurry.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, shooting 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favourite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th. It was the second-toughest hole of the week after being converted from a par-5 from the first two years the N
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of
McIlroy felt the break was necessary for his “mental and emotional wellbeing” after a taxing 12 months.
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving
Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.
Golden State has decisions to make now. Big decisions. Phoenix does, too. And Dallas. And Milwaukee. And Portland. And more. It’s the best time of year in the NBA — with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday. It’ll be followed by the co-best time of year in the NBA — July, when free agency time means some teams are going to wildly change. The Warriors’ reign as NBA champions ended Friday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it served as a reminder that nobody — n
Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year. The victory was Johnson's second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.
Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.
Jason Day didn't make the Mother's Day connection until he saw his late mom's name on the back of his caddie's bib on the first green during the final round of the Byron Nelson. Day shot 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim on Sunday, ending a drought plagued by health issues that overlapped with Dening Day's long battle with lung cancer before her death a little more than a year ago. Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead from a large group of contenders when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th.