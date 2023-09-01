Cell phone bans in school become hot topic, two WNY districts implementing 'no phones' policy
We're hearing from parents today on potential cell phone bans as we get ready for the new school year to kick off.
We're hearing from parents today on potential cell phone bans as we get ready for the new school year to kick off.
A Nova Scotia music teacher is facing historical allegations of sexual assault involving a former student.RCMP have charged Lorna Elaine Letcher, 65, with three counts of sexual assault and three of sexual exploitation.The alleged offences occurred between 2005 and 2007 in the community of Valley where Letcher lives and taught music from her home. She also served as band director at the Cobequid Education Centre, the high school in Truro, N.S. RCMP said Letcher met her alleged victim through the
Some Ottawa families are worried about how their children will get to class after the company in charge of busing cancelled hundreds of routes just days before the start of the school year.The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) said it had to cancel 300 bus routes serving the two English-language school boards because it couldn't hire enough drivers. That leaves roughly 7,600 students scrambling to find alternative ways to school.OSTA is handing out OC Transpo vouchers to affected in
Ashley Richey was banned from district property, but wasn’t told why or how to appeal. Superintendent Dale Herl has not returned a request for comment. | Opinion
MONTREAL — Police southeast of Montreal are investigating after a letter meant for parents about a nonbinary teacher's honorific was shared widely online, resulting in threats and disparaging comments. The Richelieu, Que. school that hired the teacher issued a letter to parents on Wednesday saying that the part-time instructor will use the Mx. honorific (pronounced Miks) because they are gender neutral. The principal noted in the letter that the Mx. honorific for people who don't identify as mal
Clad in white shirts and carrying bouquets, children across Russia flocked back to school Friday, where the Kremlin's narratives about the war in Ukraine and its confrontation with the West were taking an even more prominent spot than before. Students are expected each week to listen to Russia's national anthem and watch the country's tricolor flag being raised. There's a weekly subject loosely translated as “Conversations about Important Things,” which was introduced last year with the goal of boosting patriotism.
After receiving public feedback, Manitoba's public auto insurer pulls a U-turn on its plan to waive Class 5 road test requirements for students who've completed its driver education program. The organization recently proposed the plan in order to solve a road test backlog.
Vladimir Putin told schoolchildren Russia is “invincible” as he opened the country’s academic year with a virtual appearance.
Parents of students at a special needs school were called on Thursday to be told the building could not open next week due to aerated concrete.
Labour's shadow education secretary has called for the government to publish a full list of schools being forced to close because of fears over the safety of their buildings.
OTTAWA — Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth says policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that require parental consent before students under 16 can have schools use their preferred pronouns and names puts transgender and nonbinary kids in a "life-or-death situation." And while Marci Ien declined to comment on whether Ottawa sees a role for itself in any potential court challenges, the cabinet minister said the Liberal government is keeping an eye on what unfolds. "What I c
Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe recently shuffled his cabinet. Among the ministers changing portfolios is Dustin Duncan, who is being moved from education to overseeing the province’s Public Service Commission. The changes came shortly after Duncan introduced new policies that require parental consent for students to participate in sexual health classes and to make name or pronoun changes if they are under the age of 16.
Soldier dressed as mascot surprises son on first day of school after year awayCuyahoga Falls City School District
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
The items appear in a list of authorized expenses in a 13-page purchasing guide published this summer by Step Up For Students, which manages some of voucher program.
The staff room of the school in Natuashish will be full to start this school year, with a mix of people from all ages and parts of the world. Teachers flew in last week from parts of Newfoundland and countries as far away as India to get acquainted, or reacquainted, with the community. The school — run by the Innu school board in a remote part of northern Labrador — has done a good job recruiting and retaining talent, said Rena Penashue, Mamu Tshishkutamashutau Innu Education's human resources d
Joseph Tokosh resigned from Nicholls State after students said he coerced them to paint their faces. Why didn't administrators stop him?
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Diego Fonseca looked at the computer and took a breath. It was his final attempt at the math placement test for his first year of college. His first three tries put him in pre-calculus, a blow for a student who aced honors physics and computer science in high school. Functions and trigonometry came easily, but the basics gave him trouble. He struggled to understand algebra, a subject he studied only during a year of remote learning in high school. “I didn’t have a hands-on, i
REGINA — A community organization representing LGBTQ people in Regina has filed legal action against the Saskatchewan government over a pronoun policy affecting children at school. The UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity filed an originating application Thursday in the Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench requesting a judge strike down the changes. The province announced earlier this month it is requiring parental consent when children under 16 want to use different names or pronoun
Ukrainian children began their second straight school year in wartime on Friday, some heading to new classrooms underground, others bracing to run to bomb shelters to take cover from Russian missiles and drones. Many, at home and abroad, stayed online for a fourth year, their education ravaged by Russia's invasion and COVID-19. Russian air attacks have totally destroyed 1,300 schools since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to data by the U.N. Children's Fund, which recorded damage to many other schools.
Federal Bureau of InvestigationA member of the Proud Boys who smashed a Capitol window with a stolen police shield to let in a mob of rioters on Jan. 6 tearfully begged for mercy before he was sentenced on Friday—only to turn around and yell “Trump won!” after a judge sent him to the slammer for 10 years.Dominic Pezzola, who VICE first identified by his nickname “Spazzo,” was convicted in May of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and robbery involving government property alongsi