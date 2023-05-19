Cell service could be brought to us faster than ever after a hurricane thanks to the work of one company
Infinity Communications Group has successfully provided immediate cell service to areas devastated by tropical weather
Several of the elusive cats were spotted on trail cameras. Take a look.
Rainy days and cooler temperatures are set to move into parts of British Columbia and Alberta, leaving forecasters hopeful that regions impacted by wildfires will get some much needed relief.
Officials warned the public not to approach the animal despite how cute and pet-able it looks.
Tera Ebach installed solar panels on her Saskatoon home to lower her ecological footprint. She wishes her power provider had more attractive measures to entice others to do the same. Ebach is part of SaskPower's net metering program — which allows customers to generate their own electricity with solar panels and receive credit for any excess they generated for the provincial grid. From March 1 to April 5, she produced more power with her solar panels than she used — meaning she overall ended up
Researchers used high-flying drones and motion-sensitive trail cameras to capture photos of the elusive creature.
For many Canadians, the Victoria Day holiday weekend marks the first time many camp, hike and stay outdoors for an extended period, so having an accurate forecast is crucial.
Ontario will face an atmospheric compromise this long weekend: warm but rainy, or cool but dry?
A baby elephant was rescued from a well in Chanthaburi, Thailand, on May 15 as its mother watched close by.According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the elephant calf fell into a two-meter-deep well at the Chatrium golf course on Monday morning.Several volunteers, including staff from the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary, used machinery to dig around the well and free the baby elephant, according to the department.Footage from Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary shows the elephant being freed as its mother watches, before the pair walk away safely. Credit: Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary via Storyful
Chris Hemsworth and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky helped Tasmanian devils return to the Australian mainland in 2020 after 3,000 years away
The mayor of a west-central Alberta town said it was emotional to return home nearly two weeks after an out-of-control wildfire forced residents to flee, but thousands elsewhere remain on edge as scores of fires continue to rage across much of the West. "Just happy to be home and happy to be supporting one another and just pulling together like we always do," Drayton Valley Mayor Nancy Dodds told a news conference Wednesday. Fire officials pointed to areas around the community, 145 kilometres so
The solar flare was not facing Earth when it exploded, but its radiation still messed with our radio signals.
The tale involves a long legal battle and a unique bond between a man and Smooshi the walrus.
OTTAWA — Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says it would be against the law for Saskatchewan to run its coal-fired power plants after 2030, unless the emissions from those plants are captured. Canada's five-year-old regulations on coal power require all power plants that rely on coal to be closed, converted to natural gas or equipped with carbon-capture systems by the end of 2029. He says those regulations exist under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and as such, violating them wou
From concerns over range to worries about charging availability, some of the most prevalent preconceived notions about EVs simply don't hold water.
A lack of resources means battery electric vehicles (BEV) cannot be the auto sector's only answer to climate change, Toyota Motor Corp's top scientist said Thursday, warning that focusing on BEVs could lead some drivers to hold onto polluting vehicles. Some investors and environmental groups have long criticised Toyota for being slow to embrace BEVs, saying it has lagged Tesla Inc and others amid growing global demand. The world's top automaker by sales has countered that BEVs are just one option and that gasoline-electric hybrids, such as its pioneering Prius, are a more realistic choice for some markets and drivers.
Pale Male, a red-tailed hawk who brought a touch of the wild to swanky Manhattan as he nested above Fifth Avenue for three decades, has died. Pale Male died late Tuesday after being found ill and grounded in Central Park, wildlife rehabilitator Bobby Horvath posted on Facebook. The hawk was believed to be 33 years old. Horvath posted that he picked Pale Male up and took him to his rehab group's veterinarian, who did bloodwork and X-rays.
VANCOUVER — Exceptional, summer-like conditions have dried out forest fuels in British Columbia, creating conditions that make some regions "highly susceptible to ignition and rapid spread," the provincial wildfire service says in a status update Thursday. The most significant wildfire activity has so far been concentrated in northeastern B.C., with the "vast majority" of ignitions attributed to human activity, it says. Wildfires have charred more than 1,350 square kilometres of land in the prov
John Price carried out ‘vandalism of the environment on a grand scale’, a judge told him.
The world is likely to hit 1.5C of warming within the next five years because of rising carbon emissions.
It’s tough to take first responders off guard.