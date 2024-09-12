Celebrity Pick Party: Nickelodeon Slimetime Team vs. Jimmy Fallon 'NFL Slimetime'
Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon and the "NFL Slimetime" team pick winners of the Week 2 matchups.
Kraft's Patriots have won six Super Bowls since the Cowboys last reached the NFC title game.
Mahomes says his place isn't to tell people who to vote for but to register to vote.
Francis previously gave up a ninth-inning home run to end a no-hit bid against the Angels in August.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen outlines some key storylines we should be keeping track of as Week 2 begins.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to parse through the biggest storylines of the week as the trio attempt to determine what is news and what is noise.
The car dealer that sponsors the halftime contest initially said Zach Spangler's kick came 0.005 seconds too late.
Sunday's 1-catch, four-yard debut for Harrison landed with a thud after he was touted as a can't-miss prospect. Now it's up to the Cardinals to adjust.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman take a long look at Alabama's game vs. South Florida, play a new game of "NIL" and share which games they're watching this upcoming weekend.
Strong numbers across the board show that the NFL's loyal fans will follow the league wherever it broadcasts.
Daniel Jones could be in for a long season.
Van Noy confirmed that he has a fractured orbital bone and accused the Chiefs training staff of being slow to respond to his medical needs.
Cleveland's trade for Deshaun Watson was the ultimate sign of talent trumping everything — even allegations of sexual assault. What will the Browns do now that Watson isn't performing on the field and is in more trouble off it?
Peterson reportedly owes $12.5 million in principal, interest and fees on a loan he took out while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 running back rankings for half-PPR scoring formats.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR flex rankings.
Sanders injured his right arm in the first half of the Buffaloes' loss in Lincoln.
Wins like NIU's over Notre Dame will be especially rare with how transactional college football has become. Loyalty is out, money is in. And the G5 might be better off taking their ball and going somewhere else.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR wide receiver rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 2 PPR running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 defense rankings.