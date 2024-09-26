Celebrity Pick Party: Nickelodeon Slimetime Team vs. Lexi Rivera 'NFL Slimetime'
YouTuber Lexi Rivera and the "NFL Slimetime" team pick winners of the Week 4 matchups.
"They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner."
Hurricane Helene could throw the sports world into chaos this weekend.
This week, Charles McDonald encourages everyone to stay calm about Caleb Williams, appreciate Jayden Daniels' start, and point and laugh at the Jaguars' performance on Monday Night Football.
Clark and the Fever take on host Connecticut in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports fantasy basketball expert Dan Titus to preview the 2024-25 NBA season, including making some conference finals predictions.
Nebraska lost to Illinois on Friday night in Week 4.
A series of five best ball matches will open the Presidents Cup in Canada on Thursday.
Will impacted games go forward in bad weather, or will they opt for postponement?
The Raiders are 1-2 and Pierce made it clear he's not happy about it.
Analyst Scott Pianowski takes a look back in history to help fantasy football managers answer the question — was the Jauan Jennings breakout in Week 3 the real deal?
Analyst Pranav Rajaram highlights several NFL backfields he's monitoring closely in Week 4.
Oh boy, another conference realignment update! Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the latest news in conference realignment. They dive into the Pac-12 securing a commitment from Utah State, the AAC fighting to keep its top teams, and the Mountain West scrambling to stay alive.
These White Sox fans were fully ready to watch their team lose its 121st game.
Lamb acknowledged of Sunday's loss to the Ravens: "I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit."
“I’m just doing whatever it takes to win,” Ionescu said. “Understanding that I'm capable of scoring, but knowing that getting my teammates open and getting them good looks is a huge part of what I do.”
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and takeaways from Week 3 of NFL action.
After his record-breaking game on Monday night, Daniels is earning high praise from a four-time MVP QB.
National teams like Dallas and competitive games like Chiefs-Falcons draw big numbers of viewers. Who knew?
The Braves are chasing an NL wild-card spot with six games to play.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 4 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.