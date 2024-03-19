Celebrity Couples Who Are High School Sweethearts
From Lebron and Savannah James to Bono and Ali Hewson, see which celebrity couples' love stories date back to their teenage years
From Lebron and Savannah James to Bono and Ali Hewson, see which celebrity couples' love stories date back to their teenage years
“Are there days when I ask myself ‘What have I done?’ Yes," Grégoire Trudeau said in an interview with ELLE Canada.
The late-night host responded to the former president's latest angry attack.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer began playing his iconic song “Jack & Diane” before abruptly leaving the stage at the Ohio show.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, paid $82,500 last week to settle a lawsuit alleging that it had silenced a sexually harassed waitress by tricking her into an unfair hush money deal, according to the ex-employee’s lawyer.But the curiously worded contract left the former president’s own attorney Alina Habba—a rising star in his orbit—wide open to getting sued herself.Trump and his top advisers are already a magnet fo
The Princess of Wales zipped into a sentimental sweatshirt for the errand with her husband
The Oscar-winning filmmaker just perked up the election cycle with surprising comments about Trump.
Cheating rumors have resurfaced amid Kate Middleton’s absence from the public eye.
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham proposed a list of properties former President Trump would be most disappointed to have seized if he cannot pay the damages in his civil fraud case. “I think if it were to happen, 40 Wall Street is probably the one that he would … I mean, he would…
"I said that we were not going to change our minds. They started getting everyone including my grandmother to call me and say I was being ridiculous."
The princess does indeed look “happy, relaxed, and healthy.”
The former president whiffed on an easy chance to criticize the Russian strongman over the death of Alexei Navalny.
The former attorney to Trump called him "the single most dangerous thing" to national security.
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
But he won't be supporting President Joe Biden either.
Watch the exact moment Taylor Swift noticed Travis Kelce in the crowd during her Singapore show.
Sarah Matthews explained a tactic of the former president.
Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov died in "an apparent suicide," the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday. He was 42.
Siwa's been teasing her "Karma" music video — and she's got some seriously sexy looks
The children were found at a hotel pool, officials say.