Celebratory Crowds Converge on Downtown Los Angeles After Biden Election Win

Jubilant crowds streamed into Pershing Square in Downtown Los Angeles on November 7 following Joe Biden’s presidential election win, footage shows.

Elsewhere, people in Westlake, Los Angeles, showed their support by turning what was originally a protest against Donald Trump into a celebration of Biden’s victory, according to local news reports.

“It’s time for America to unite and heal — and @JoeBiden will bring us together and move us forward,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter. “I’m so excited for this country and for what’s to come. Thank you, Mr. President-Elect.” Credit: @JaValle via Storyful