Celebrations Outside Los Angeles Court After Britney Spears' Father Suspended as Conservator

A Los Angeles court suspended Britney Spears’ father as her conservator on September 29, capping a longstanding campaign by the singer and supporters to free her from the legal arrangement.

Judge Brenda J Penny appointed a temporary conservator, John Zabel, in the place of Jamie Spears. The singer had previously told the court that the conservatorship had left her “traumatized.”

This footage, recorded on Wednesday afternoon outside Stanley Mosk Courthouse, shows fans of Spears celebrating the ruling. Credit: Brian Molina via Storyful