Celebration at California Capitol marks Ukrainian independence day

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

A large celebration at the California State Capitol on Friday marked Ukrainian Independence Day. This week is the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union. The event featured speakers, music and displays. Among those presenting was a woman who spent a year in Ukraine aiding in the relief network. She wanted to display the pictures and artifacts from her time there so people could see for themselves what was unfolding.