Celebrating Valentine's Day during the pandemic
Amore filled the streets in Boston's North End. Cupid enticed crowds back to the historic district's restaurants, which also needed the love.
Amore filled the streets in Boston's North End. Cupid enticed crowds back to the historic district's restaurants, which also needed the love.
The crash started when Christopher Bell's car gave Aric Almirola a push that went wrong. Less than 5 minutes later, the race was stopped for thunderstorms.
Jason Spezza says the Toronto Maple Leafs had conversations — physically distanced, of course — at the start of training camp to discuss the uncertainty of what lay ahead. The NHL began its 56-game season last month with 213 pages of protocols aimed at trying to keep COVID-19 out of locker rooms with masks, daily tests and a grocery list of rules. There was, however, little doubt positive cases would arise. The league reserved the right to change and update its health and safety measures, and with dozens of games already postponed for the league's 24 U.S.-based clubs as the coronavirus insidiously cut across a number of rosters, those plans were strengthened twice in the last two weeks. "We just adapt on the fly," said Spezza, in his 19th professional season. "We talked about how the rules are going to change. They're going to change week to week, they could change day to day, they could change morning to night. "You just adapt." Players and coaches were briefly instructed to arrive at arenas no earlier than one hour 45 minutes prior to games before receiving pushback amid concerns about the compressed time frame. That's become more of a recommendation, but clubs are now also expected hold meetings virtually, alter locker rooms to allow for appropriate distancing — in Toronto, for example, the Leafs and visiting teams are both using extra adjacent change rooms — while glass has been removed from the benches to increase air flow. "(Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe) talked to us about how there's going to be curveballs," Spezza added. "We're not going to agree with all of them, but the biggest thing is to have compliance and make your routine around it. "We're just fortunate we get a chance to play." The NHL had postponed 35 games through Saturday — all in the U.S. — while more than 100 players from 26 of the league's 31 teams have appeared on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list since Jan 13. Showing up on the list doesn't necessarily mean an individual has tested positive. Players can go into protocol for unconfirmed results, if they're deemed a close contact of a positive case, or if a quarantine is required. As for Canadian clubs, eight players — three from the Winnipeg Jets, three from the Edmonton Oilers and two from the Vancouver Canucks — had appeared on the COVID-19 list as of Saturday evening. The NHL further enhanced measures Thursday, adding rapid testing for American teams, requiring players and staff to stay home except for practices, games or essential activities, and strongly recommending the use of KN95 face masks, which are considered more effective in reducing coronavirus spread. "These are unique circumstances," New York Rangers head coach David Quinn said. "You can't Google how to handle a pandemic. We're all learning as we go. I think the league has done a great job adapting. "Every league has experienced some sort of spike, and we're no different. We just have to keep adapting and support the league in what they want to do. We all want to continue to play." Toronto captain John Tavares said NHLers are mostly on board with the measures, but the short-lived rule about arriving less than two hours before games was an annoyance that resulted in unintended consequences. "We're still trying to be mindful of that (advice)," he said. "But playing at this level and what it takes to prepare, and what you're competing for and what's at stake, guys need the proper amount of time. "Trying to fix one issue — being around each other for a long period of time — which obviously we're trying to limit, when we condense the time, sometimes it crowds guys into one or two areas because we're trying to do the same type of things at the same time to get ready." Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko, a laid-back Californian, said going with the flow is key. "With the safety protocols, they're going to be evaluating things daily," he said. "If (the league) feels like they've got to implement new structures into the system then we're going to have to abide by that and find a way to stick with it and keep playing." Keefe said because of the setup at Toronto's practice facility, masked players and coaches have avoided some virtual meetings in a large space that allows for physical distancing. "Those have been really helpful for us to have that, and help spread the message that we want and have it be in person," he said. "There's constant adjustments with everything that we're doing." Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, meanwhile, sounded a bit like a teacher navigating online learning with students when it came to his team's sessions. "It is very difficult," he said. "Obviously you're going to run into some players who say, 'My internet wasn't working well at home.' The biggest thing here is we're doing the best we can, and that's all the league is asking us to do." "The unusual now is normal," added Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice. Quinn said even when technology is working, the challenge for coaches is getting messages across through computer screens. "You want to look your team in the eye, you want people together, you want to continue to create that team unity and have that one feel," he said following a recent morning skate. "We actually just had our penalty kill meeting, and we did it virtually even though we're all in the same building." Already largely barred from hanging out off the ice unless cooped up in hotels on the road, Tavares said multiple locker rooms and online meetings have been a further adjustment to an already weird season. "It takes away from some of the feel and the buildup of a game day," he said. "Even the feel you get when you have a meeting with everyone when things are being talked about — especially the intensity and the importance of it all. It just is what it is. In the big picture, we're very fortunate to be playing. "It's just adjusting on the fly and getting your mindset right, and dealing with those challenges as they come, and just try to be as positive as you can." Spezza said discussions the Leafs had at camp last month — and the chats held across the league — were no different than the session he and his wife called with their four daughters about virtual learning. "We had the same meeting at the start of the school year as Keefer had with us," the 37-year-old joked. "The first couple days of online learning is always difficult, but now they're into a nice routine and I get shushed all the time. The only time we see them during the day is if the Wi-Fi goes down. "My girls have adapted." Dad, his teammates and the rest of the NHL is trying to do the same. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
With OG Anunoby returning shortly, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse explains how he will balance minutes from the bench and discusses whether his small-ball lineup is going to get more run.
Kyrie Irving and James Harden have figured out their on-court roles with the Nets.
WEST BROMWICH, England — Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comeback kings fell short on the road and, having been top just 19 days ago, second-place United now trails Manchester City by seven points. City also has a game in hand. Mbaye Diagne got West Brom off to a dream start after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes’ stunning effort. Harry Maguire had a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Having won all of its previous seven away league matches in which United conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his side’s poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
New Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has one main objective to take advantage of the team’s closing competitive window: improve the situation in goal.
MELBOURNE, Australia — All Canadian singles players are out of the Australian Open after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic suffered losses in the round of 16 on Sunday. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime dropped a 3-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 decision to Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev. Later in the day, top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat the 14th-seeded Raonic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, blew a two-set lead and a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. "He played good," Auger-Aliassime said. "Of course, I wish I could've served better. But I can't just snap my fingers and it just happens. I got to be just a better player overall to overcome these situations." Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., fell to 0-12 for his career against Djokovic. Djokovic said he tore a muscle after a fall in his previous match, a five-set victory over Taylor Fritz. He then said he wasn't sure if he could play against Raonic, but he managed to overcome any problems to win his 300th career Grand Slam match. Five other Canadians - Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and Bianca Andreescu - were eliminated from singles play earlier in the week. "It's really a shame that I couldn't get through today," Auger-Aliassime said. "It's difficult to swallow but it's tennis. That's how it is. That's life." Karatsev, ranked 114th in the world, upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina to reach the fourth round of the tournament. Auger-Aliassime was cruising through the first two sets. Partway through the opener, Auger-Aliassime fought off three break points and took the game for a 5-2 lead, eventually taking the set in 39 minutes. The second set lasted just 29 minutes. The Canadian had 10 unforced errors in the third set alone, dropping his first set of the week. Karatsev remained steady to set up a decider - the first time that either player had played a five-set match. Karatsev earned a break for a 2-1 lead and didn't trail again from there. "The positive thing is, mentally, I stayed positive," Auger-Aliassime said. "I believed until the end. Even when I was down in the fifth set I still tried, I still believed." Djokovic, meanwhile, wore tape above his right hip and said his injury was "kind of on and off" during the match. Raonic had his right ankle re-taped during a medical timeout in the second set. "I was just trying to use my serve accurately and try to go through my service games with as less of an effort as possible," Djokovic said. Raonic had a 26-10 edge in aces but finished with 35 unforced errors, 10 more than Djokovic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season. She ended up on top of the world — twice. Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend. Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favourite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events — now with monobob included — awaiting women's bobsledders at next winter's Beijing Games for the first time. “To be able to end on a high, I really just continue to think that I am so grateful to be here,” Humphries said. “To be representing the United States and to be able to compete is such a huge honour. And I’m excited to go home and see my husband and my dog.” Moments later, Humphries hopped atop the medal stand amid a backdrop of snow-covered evergreen trees, wrapped herself in the American flag, then put her right hand over her heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” cut through the frosty air. It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If the Calgary native — a two-time Olympic gold medallist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home — is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months. “She’s the best driver in the world,” longtime bobsled analyst John Morgan said. Toronto's Cynthia Appiah was the top Canadian in fifth place. "I crashed four out of six times in training and was on the cusp of not competing," Appiah said. "I was feeling down in the dumps and just wanted to throw in the towel, but Day 1 (of the race) went surprisingly well and it gave me a little more confidence." Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than anyone else. She had the fastest time in each of the final three heats, a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold. “We just saved the best for last," Humphries said. Germany and Canada took the next six spots behind Humphries, with the Germans grabbing silver and bronze. Stephanie Schneider, the leader after Saturday’s first two heats, finished second in 4:00.12. Laura Nolte was third in 4:00.42. Mariama Jamanka was fourth for Germany, followed by Appiah, Germany’s Kim Kalicki and Melissa Lotholz of Barrhead, Alta. On average, those six German and Canadian sleds were 1.43 seconds behind Humphries. In sliding, that margin is enormous. “Kaillie, she’s the best in the world, hands-down, one of the best pilots in the world, men or women, taking the bobsled down the hill,” U.S. assistant coach Brian Shimer said. “No question.” Elana Meyers Taylor was 15th for the U.S., her medal hopes dashed by a first-heat crash Saturday. Like Humphries, Germany's Francesco Friedrich won double gold at worlds, capping off an easy four-man win later Sunday in 3:35.02. It's the fifth consecutive year that he has swept the two- and four-man golds at either the world championships or Olympics, and his 11th world championship overall. The Austrian sled driven by Benjamin Maier was second in 3:35.81, and the German sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 3:36.53. Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., drove the Canadian sled to a fifth-place finish in 3:36.95. "We put up a good fight, but I just made too many mistakes in the track," said Kripps. "This is still one of my best results in four-man here, and I learned a lot about how to drive four-man in Altenberg when the track is fast like this." Counting all three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — American athletes won 18 medals on the top international sliding circuits this winter, all from women. Each of Humphries’ five medals were golds; two from worlds, one in World Cup and two in the Monobob World Series. “Her experience, patience and talent helped her win this gold medal for Team USA,” U.S. coach Mike Kohn said. The U.S. wasn’t sure until December if it would be going overseas to compete in any events. These world championship races for bobsled and skeleton were to have been held in Lake Placid, New York, over the past two weeks — then moved to Germany because of the pandemic and travel concerns. The American teams wound up skipping the first half of the season while determining if their sliders could compete in Europe safely. They figured it out in time, and once Humphries got rolling over the past three weeks including the World Cup finale and last weekend’s women’s bobsled title race, she was unstoppable. “A historic day,” Humphries said. “I am super pumped.” ___ With files from The Canadian Press. More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
John Wall wishes the Wizards would have been honest with him before they traded him to the Rockets.
Our analysts reveal their dream fantasy football landing spots for a trio of key free agents.
The end came at 34 seconds of the third, when referee Herb Dean stepped in to halt it as Usman was pounding Burns from the top.
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Daniel Berger got into the mix quickly with an eagle and finished it off with one even better, holing a 30-foot putt on the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Berger won for the second time since the PGA Tour returned to golf from the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with a playoff victory at Colonial last June. Abbotsford, B.C. native Nick Taylor ended the tournament in a tie for 39th place at 4-under par. Taylor won last year's event by four strokes over Kevin Streetman. This was another wild chase on a crisp, breezy day along the Pacific, and Jordan Spieth went from leading to lagging. He went from a two-shot lead to a three-shot deficit through six holes, going from the leading character to a support role. Spieth birdied the last two holes for a 70 to tie for third with Patrick Cantlay (68). Maverick McNealy, who played at Stanford and once lived in a house near the 15th green at Pebble Beach, made five birdies over his last eight holes for a 66 and was tied for the lead after his eagle putt on the 18th stopped inches away. Berger was in the group behind him, and fired a fairway metal into the heart of the 18th green, 30 feet away. He only needed two putts for birdie to win, and instead finished with a flair. “That was the best putt I've ever hit in my life,” Berger said. Berger finished at 18-under 270 for his fourth career victory. Spieth finished in the top four for the second week in a row, a strong sign that his game is coming back after a drought that dates to his 2017 British Open victory at Royal Birkdale. The real heartache belonged to Nate Lashley. Lashley, playing in the final group with Spieth, nearly holed his wedge on the 11th for a tap-in birdie that took him to 16 under and leading by one shot. He was tied with Berger with three holes to play when Lashley went long on the 16th hole. He pitched out to 12 feet, missed the par putt and then missed the next two putts from the 3-foot range. That gave him a triple bogey from which he could not recovery. A field that featured only three players from the top 20 in the world got one of them as a winner — Berger, who was outside the top 100 in the world when golf returned last June as he tried to come back from injuries. Cantlay again was vexed by the Pebble Beach greens. He had five putts from inside the 15-foot range on the back nine, most looking as though they had a chance. Berger hit 4-iron from 229 yards to 20 feet and rolled in the eagle putt on the par-5 second hole to catch Spieth early, and he followed with an aggressive drive that left a flip wedge to 5 feet for birdie on No. 3. He had three eagle putts on the day, narrowly missing a 10-foot attempt on the sixth hole. Lashley quietly moved into contention with so much attention on Spieth. Cantlay was never too far away. McNealy showed up late with his 31 on the back nine. “I had the adrenaline pumping coming down the stretch there and feelings that I hadn’t really felt on the golf course in a little while, trying to close this out and give myself a chance,” McNealy. Ultimately, it was Berger in position to win and he delivered an eagle he won't soon forget. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
Sabres coach Ralph Krueger marked his return to practice Sunday with an upbeat but cautionary message following a 10-day bout with what he called “moderately severe symptoms” of COVID-19. “Definitely a time to realize how lethal this COVID is,” the 61-year-old Krueger said, while expressing relief his wife hasn’t been infected. “I’m feeling quite well but, of course, scarred by the experience.” The first month of the NHL's pandemic-shortened season has been a bumpy one. The Sabres are among eight teams that paused their seasons, and 35 games have been postponed. From Jan. 13 through Saturday, 120 players from 26 of 31 teams have spent at least one day on the COVID-19 list. Some tested positive, others were identified as close contacts and a few had to quarantine after travelling from another country. Buffalo is set to return from a 15-day break by hosting the New York Islanders on Monday. The Colorado Avalanche resumed play at Vegas on Sunday. Minnesota and New Jersey are scheduled to return Tuesday, while the Philadelphia Flyers, who currently have seven players on the NHL COVID-19 list, are on pause until at least Thursday. The NHL completed last season's playoffs in tightly secured bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Without those, outbreaks were considered inevitable. “This is the new normal, unfortunately,” Golden Knights forward Mark Stone said. “I think you’re a little bit naïve to think we were going to go through a whole season without one guy testing positive. I think now we’re learning as a group and as a league.” The NBA had a three-week head start on the NHL, and after an initial rash of postponements and more than 20 positive cases, the NBA has had just 13 players test positive since the NHL began play. What’s in question is how quickly the NHL addressed concerns before enhancing its safety protocols twice over the past two weeks, including the introduction of game-day rapid testing for players, staff and on-ice officials. The tipping point coincided with the Sabres hosting New Jersey for a two-game series on Jan. 30 and 31, when the league allowed the second game to be played after two players were added to the Devils' COVID-19 list following Buffalo's 4-3 shootout win. New Jersey, which peaked with a league-high 19 players on the list, had its season paused a day later. The Sabres then had as many as nine players sidelined at once, plus Krueger. The NHL had 22 players on the COVID-19 list on Jan. 30, and that number ballooned to a season-high 59 on Friday. The number dropped to 45 on Saturday, its first decrease since Jan. 29. Krueger questioned the NHL’s decision to proceed with the second game of the Sabres-Devils series by calling it “a rough weekend,” but he’s praised the league for how it has responded since. “I’m happy the NHL has been as constructive as possible in learning from the experience that we had,” Krueger said. “So it seems to make it worthwhile.” Sabres forward Taylor Hall believes the league has learned from what happened. “This is everyone’s first time going through this, and there’s going to be mistakes that are not on purpose,” said Hall, who tested positive but was asymptomatic while spending 10 days in isolation before being cleared on Saturday. “We’re all trying our best here. And I don’t think anyone deserves more blame than anyone else.” The decision to add rapid tests came after Vegas forward Tomas Nosek was allowed to play the first two periods against Anaheim on Tuesday, before being pulled as a result of a positive test. Rapid tests return results within a half hour and augment the PCR daily tests which were already taking place. Though more accurate, PCR tests require a 12-24 hour turnaround. “The more information we have, the quicker it is, the better off everybody is,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “The one thing I can take comfort in is I know the NHL is putting the players’ safety first. But this is a messy, messy thing we’re dealing with.” The St. Louis Blues are the only U.S.-based team to not have a player land on the COVID-19 list, with the other four based in Canada: Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. And yet, the vagaries of the coronavirus don’t diminish fears of a Canadian team being affected. “This thing is so uncontrollable, and you don’t really know where it’s coming from,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “I think a lot of it is just flat-out luck.” McDavid spoke hours before the Oilers placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi on their COVID-19 list, before he was removed two days later. In Buffalo, Krueger is taking a day-at-a-time approach in determining when he’ll return, with assistant Steve Smith set to take over on an interim basis. Smith can appreciate how quickly situations can change based on the daily COVID-19 results that pop up in his inbox. “Every morning, I have a pit in my stomach wondering whether it’s going to be my day,” Smith said. “The first thing I do is I look at my phone and see whether it’s positive or negative from the day before. I look for the green button, and when I’m green, I’m a happy guy.” ___ AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Wawrow, The Associated Press
MADRID — Real Madrid is celebrating another win — and lamenting yet another injury. Madrid continued its recent good form with a 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Sunday, but coach Zinedine Zidane saw his already depleted squad lose another player due to injury. Dani Carvajal got hurt before halftime in what had been his return to action after being sidelined since the beginning of the year. “As a coach, I don't understand it,” Zidane said. “There are too many injuries. I'm worried because when you lose a player, it upsets you. I'm sorry for Carva, he is an important player for us. I can't explain all these injuries.” Carvajal, who apparently felt a similar muscle injury that had kept him out of seven matches, was among a group of almost 10 players not available for Zidane in recent matches. That group includes captain Sergio Ramos and playmaker Eden Hazard. Like most clubs, Madrid is enduring a tight schedule prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. “I won't get into that,” Zidane said. “We've already got a lot going on. It is what it is. We didn't have a normal preseason and we have a lot of injuries.” Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos scored first-half goals as Madrid comfortably beat Valencia to keep pace with leader Atlético Madrid. Madrid's third straight league victory left Zidane’s team five points behind Atlético, which won 2-1 at Granada on Saturday and has two games in hand. The victory moved Madrid three points in front of third-place Barcelona, which routed Alavés 5-1 at home on Saturday. The Catalan club has played one less game than Madrid. “To be able to be at the top we can't fail anymore,” said Kroos, who like Zidane was concerned about how the injuries would affect the team. “They worry us a lot because we are talking about important players and they will be missed,” he said. Madrid’s recent good run —- with four wins in five matches —- comes after it won only two of its previous seven games in all competitions. "The improvement is obvious because we believe in what we are doing," Zidane said. “During a season you sometimes have problems and you have to overcome them. We are doing that and we have to keep going because there’s still a long way to go.” Valencia has won only two of its last 14 league matches and sits 13th in the standings, three points from the relegation zone. It had handed Madrid its worst loss of the season in November, winning 4-1 at Mestalla Stadium. The result extended Madrid’s unbeaten streak against Valencia at home to 13 league matches, since a 3-2 defeat in 2008. Benzema put Madrid ahead in the 12th minute with a low shot from outside the area after Kroos' pass. Kroos added to the lead in the 42nd, also with a low shot, after a setup by Lucas Vázquez, who replaced Carvajal and was also returning from injury. Ferland Mendy, who scored in Madrid's league win against Getafe on Tuesday, had a goal disallowed for offside in the 61st. SOCIEDAD EDGES GETAFE Alexander Isak scored a 30th-minute winner as Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Getafe to move past Villarreal into fifth place. Sociedad has won two in a row and is unbeaten in four league matches. Getafe, sitting in 14th place, has lost three straight and is winless in five matches, with four losses and a draw while being outscored 11-1. OTHER RESULTS Real Betis moved closer to the European spots by winning 2-1 at Villarreal with goals from Nabil Fekir just before halftime and Emerson Royal early in the second half. Betis is seventh, three points behind sixth-place Villarreal, which hasn't won in five straight league games. Striker Gerard Moreno scored Villarreal's goal. Ante Budimir scored in the second half as Osasuna beat Levante 1-0 in a match between midtable teams. Levante, which was unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions, missed a penalty five minutes after conceding. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
Toronto forward Joe Thornton practised with the Maple Leafs on Sunday for the first time since suffering a fractured rib almost four weeks ago. The 41-year-old expects to return to the lineup Monday against the visiting Ottawa Senators. "It was unfortunate but I feel really good now," Thornton said. "I can't wait to play tomorrow." Thornton went on the long-term injured reserve list after he was hurt in a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 20. He had two points in five games for the Maple Leafs before missing the team's next 10 games. "I've got no restrictions," Thornton said. "So the hardest part is over, the rehab is pretty much over. Now I can just go out and focus on playing." Thornton played on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner earlier this season and that trio was back together at Sunday's practice. "I just thought they had good chemistry," said head coach Sheldon Keefe. "I thought a lot of the things that I was hoping would happen with the line were happening. Joe with his skillset and the way that he moves the puck complemented those guys very well." The 11-3-1 Maple Leafs lead the North Division standings with 23 points. Thornton signed a one-year contract with Toronto for the league minimum of US$700,000 in October, ending a 15-year run with the San Jose Sharks. He has 1,511 points (421-1,090) in 1,641 career NHL regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, Sharks and Boston Bruins. Thornton also has 133 points (31-102) in 179 career playoff games. The six-foot-four 220-pound native of London, Ont., was selected by the Bruins with the first overall pick of the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press
LONDON — Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes took another blow in a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Having been top of the standings only 19 days ago, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's second-place side is now seven points behind Manchester City, having played a game more. Mbaye Diagne put West Brom in front after just 80 seconds before United drew level through a stunning strike from Bruno Fernandes. United captain Harry Maguire saw a late header superbly turned onto a post by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. United striker Anthony Martial was subjected to further racist abuse on social media after the team's setback. Instagram users left racist comments and symbols in the comments section of Martial’s most recent post from four months ago. Troy Townsend, head of development at anti-racism organization Kick It Out, said the latest abuse showed Instagram must do more to eradicate racism. “Let me break my Sunday silence and just say here we go again,” Townsend posted on Twitter alongside a screengrab showing some of the racist comments. “It’s so predictable now, it makes a mockery of Instagram’s comments this week. “I wonder if this account will be barred for a month and collect their ‘Insta slap on the wrist’ and ‘don’t do that again’ talk.” AUBAMEYANG HAT TRICK Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rediscovered his scoring prowess with his first Premier League hat trick in a 4-2 win over Leeds. Operating as the main striker, Aubameyang opened the scoring with a low finish before doubling the lead with a penalty and completing his hat trick with an early second-half header. Hector Bellerin’s first goal in more than a year had Arsenal three goals in front at the end of the first half, only for Leeds to rally with goals from Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa to make it an uncomfortable end to the game for the hosts. FULHAM ENDS WINLESS RUN Josh Maja scored twice on his full Premier League debut as Fulham won 2-0 at Everton to end a 12-match winless run. The 22-year-old striker, who is on loan from Bordeaux, netted three minutes into the second half and in the 65th minute. While Fulham remains in the relegation zone, the London club moved within seven points of Newcastle in 17th. Seventh-place Everton was toothless without injured top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and also lacked the necessary competitiveness to make Fulham’s first league win at Goodison Park in 28 attempts anything other than comfortable. WOLVES RALLY Wolverhampton condemned Southampton to a sixth straight league loss by coming from behind to win 2-1. Ruben Neves converted a contested penalty that transformed the game after Ryan Bertrand was punished for handling. Nelson Semedo’s strike struck Bertrand’s hand as his back was turned attempting a block at point-blank range, but still the penalty was awarded. Neves’ fourth league goal of the season cancelled out Danny Ings’ stunning first-half volley and set Wolves on their way to a first win in three matches in all competitions. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canada's Isabelle Weidemann settled for a fourth-place finish at the ISU world speedskating championships on Sunday. She missed the podium by less than four seconds in the only women's 5,000-metre race this season. The Ottawa skater was clocked in six minutes 56.181 seconds at the Thialf Ice Arena. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won gold, Russia's Natalia Voronina took silver and Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands earned bronze. "I’m happy with how hard I skated today," Weidemann said. "It obviously wasn’t the result I was hoping for but there were a lot of positives from the race. Not a single lap came easy today, but sometimes it doesn’t in speedskating." Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was seventh. Sweden’s Nils van der Poel set a world best of 12:32.949 in the men's 10K, taking nearly a second off the previous mark set by Canada's Graeme Fish at last season's worlds in Salt Lake City. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands and Alexander Rumyantsev joined the Swede on the podium. Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen was sixth and Toronto’s Jordan Belchos was eighth. Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., was sixth in the men's 1,500. Dutch skaters swept the podium with Kjeld Nuis taking gold ahead of Thomas Krol and Patrick Roest. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. The Canadian Press
In a sport in desperate need of fans and a boost of cool, the NBA icon gives it some legitimate juice.
NEW YORK — Completing the 2020 season required MLB to rewrite its rule book. Stadiums were emptied, schedules rewritten. Some players opted out. The ones that didn't spat into COVID-19 testing cups until their mouths went dry. “When it was all said and done, you kind of look back and go, ‘God, that was the longest 60 games I’ve ever been a part of,” veteran pitcher Jon Lester said last month. Well, to borrow from another Chicago Cubs favourite: Let’s play 162! Against the backdrop of a still dangerous coronavirus pandemic, pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training this week, the first step in a 2021 season that will take many of the complexities from 2020's 60-game sprint and stretch them over an additional four months. Sure, there's the usual buzz over players with new homes. Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, hoping to push the upstart San Diego Padres over the top. Still in their way, the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who upgraded with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. Francisco Lindor is a Met, Nolan Arenado a Cardinal, and George Springer and Marcus Semien have joined up on the Blue Jays. This season, though, promises to again be defined by the pandemic. Offers by MLB to delay opening day were rejected by the players' association last month, defaulting the league into an on-time start. Baseball will again use seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings — experiments introduced during last year's condensed regular season to ease the burden on pitchers amid a flood of postponements prompted by positive tests and contact tracing. Sunflower seeds are still outlawed, and high-fives frowned upon, too. Although limited-capacity crowds are expected at many stadiums, autographs will remain a no-no. Other 2020 changes have been put on the bench. The universal designated hitter is gone, and no deal has been reached to re-expand the post-season. Of course, last year’s agreement to fatten the playoff field from 10 to 16 teams wasn’t finished until hours before the first pitch on opening day, so there’s precedent for a late change. Then again, the league and union have agreed on little lately — hardly a promising sign with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Dec. 1. Expect chatter about that this spring, too. Scheduling figures to remain a headache. There were 45 games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons last year, and all but two were made up. Players will again be tested 3-4 times per week for COVID-19 and heavily restricted in what they can do during their time off. Lester, signed by Washington as a free agent in January after six seasons with the Cubs, compared the exhaustion of last year's protocols to a deep playoff run. “Mentally, you don’t realize how draining it is until you’re done,” he said. “I think last year was that. It was two months of that mental grind of the testing, worrying about the testing, making sure you’re doing all the right things.” And now it’s time to start all over, beginning soon in Clearwater, Tempe and all the familiar camp sites. Spring rosters will be limited to 75 players, with minor league camps delayed until the big leaguers leave town for opening day April 1. For fans accustomed to exploring the backfields, there won’t be much to see. The good news for all involved — spread of the virus has slowed near camps. Arizona has dropped from a peak of nearly 14,000 daily cases to under 3,000, while Florida went from a high of 19,000 daily cases to under 8,000. Still, MLB has adopted extra spring precautions. The Grapefruit League schedule was reworked to limit travel, and clubs won’t play exhibitions against local colleges — usually a spring staple. Some early games may be shortened to five or seven innings, and half-innings can be called off before three outs if a pitcher has thrown at least 20 pitches. MLB has claimed billions in losses after playing the 2020 season almost entirely without fans, and free agents were met by a sluggish market this winter. Several notable players remain available. Righty starter Jake Odorizzi, an All-Star in 2019, is still without a deal after various ailments ruined his 2020. Gold Glove centre fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. hasn't found a home, either. Trevor Rosenthal, Taijuan Walker and others could help a contender, too. Championship managers Alex Cora and AJ Hinch are back after serving one-year bans stemming from the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal. Cora — fired by Boston shortly before last year's camp opened — was re-hired by the Red Sox, where he won a title in 2018. Hinch, fired as Houston's manager in the wake of his suspension, was hired to replace Ron Gardenhire in Detroit. The only other new manager is a throwback — Tony La Russa, now in charge of the Chicago White Sox. Already a Hall of Famer, La Russa hasn’t managed since 2011, and his hiring was met by skepticism about his potential handling of modern players. La Russa in particular is coming back to a different game. And while many recent changes haven't been wholly popular with fans, the consensus is that all these adaptations are baseball's best chance at normalcy. “I actually liked both the seven-inning doubleheaders and the runner on second,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin wrote in a text to the AP. “I was skeptical at first, but they both were successful in my opinion.” ___ AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report. ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press