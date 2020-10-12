Celebrating Lakers Fans Chant 'Kobe' Outside Staples Center

Lakers let off fireworks, smoked their tires, and honked their horns outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on October 11, after their team completed a 4-2 finals series win over the Miami Heat.

They were also heard chanting the name of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died earlier this year in a helicopter crash.

KABC-TV said that “despite coronavirus restrictions and public health officials urging fans to celebrate from home, fans flooded the streets”.

Police eventually declared the assembly unlawful, amid reports that a Starbucks was looted. Non-lethal rounds were used, and arrests were made, local reports said. Credit: @JaValle via Storyful