Celebrating Dia De Los Muertos at Barrett Honors College

The Canadian Press
PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th