Celebrating Dia De Los Muertos at Barrett Honors College

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders say they're still open to pursuing a bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia, but need the provincial government to engage in talks for plans to move forward. At issue is not just the future of the Games, but the future of reconciliation in the province, said councillor Wilson Williams of the Squamish Nation. “Our canoe is stalled right now," he told reporters Friday. "Truly, if we don’t get the provincial or federal government in the canoe, we are sti