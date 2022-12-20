Celebrating Argentina Fans Pack Buenos Aires Streets

Crowds gathered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday, December 20, to celebrate the nation’s World Cup victory.

Local news outlets reported that the national team was expected to join fans in the country’s capital midday on Tuesday.

Video posted by Nicolas Castrovillari (Nicolas Castrovillari/Todo Noticias) on Tuesday shows thousands of people marching in the streets of Buenos Aires sporting Argentina gear and cheering. Credit: Nicolás Castrovillari/Todo Noticias via Storyful