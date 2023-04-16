Cedric Mullins' two-run triple

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg