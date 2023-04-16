Cedric Mullins' two-run triple
Cedric Mullins knocks a two-run triple to left field, cutting the Orioles' deficit to 4-3 in the top of the 4th
Cedric Mullins knocks a two-run triple to left field, cutting the Orioles' deficit to 4-3 in the top of the 4th
Fort Myers High School’s baseball season, in disarray with a Title VI discrimination investigation and the removal of its head coach, has ended early.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball after being shunned by major league teams. Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best
Cody Bellinger didn't get into the box fast enough after acknowledging Dodgers fans.
TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi has been able to shift his focus while on the mound this season. The results were evident Saturday in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kikuchi had nine strikeouts over six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the ninth time in 11 games. "Last year I started to think a little bit too much on the mound," he said via interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "But this year I'm enjoying the mind games that I have with the batters at the plate." Kikuchi, who strugg
The 5,921-square-foot home has views of Bimini Bay from every room.
It's ideal to be firing on all cylinders entering the NHL playoffs, but it doesn't always matter once the puck drops on the postseason.
Waiting two weeks to experience their first loss of the season didn’t make defeat any easier for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays lost their first game following a record-tying 13-0 start as Colin Poche forced in two runs with bases-loaded walks and second baseman Brandon Lowe made a key error in a four-run fifth inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-3 win on Friday night. “Losing always sucks,” Lowe said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge won a dispute over trademarks used to promote the New York Yankees slugger. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled against a Long Island man who attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge,” claiming it would cause confusion with slogans used by the record-setting home run hitter. Michael P. Chisena, who lives in Nassau County in New York, attempted to register “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” on July 14, 2017
The Chicago team was reportedly notified by the NBA that threats were made against the 9-year-old after she went viral for screaming during free throws.
A hard-hitting contest at Monte Carlo saw Andrey Rublev finally win a Masters 1000 tournament.
John Hunter Nemechek set Martinsville ablaze on Saturday. Literally.
Dana White has confirmed Jon Jones' teases of his first UFC heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic taking place in New York.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 NHL draft lottery. Here are the odds to land the top pick.
The volunteer was bleeding from the head after the impact, but luckily a physician from Indiana was just feet away.
The Sacramento Kings seized a 1-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors with a 126-123 win for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years. De'Aaron Fox had the second-highest-scoring playoff debut of all time with 38 points. Malik Monk added 32 ...
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
Months after the tires became available, conditions at Martinsville Speedway were right for the Truck Series to use NASCAR's first-ever intermediate wet weather tire for an oval in competition.
A deer was caught having the time of its life as it cooled off in a pool of water in Connecticut, footage posted on April 13 shows.The video, filmed by Darren Kramer, shows the playful deer splashing around in a vernal pool on an unseasonably warm day in Madison.He told Storyful that the video was shot on “a warm April morning near the Connecticut shoreline.”“A deer played and splashed around in a fresh water vernal pool for more than ten minutes, playfully chasing a pair of ducks around the pond,” he said.“The nesting ducks never left the pond, apparently knowing the deer was just playing,” Kramer added. “A remarkable sight!” Credit: Darren Kramer via Storyful
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after an umpire checked Domingo Germán extensively following three perfect innings Saturday and allowed the New York Yankees pitcher to remain in the game. Germán was checked after the top of the third by crew chief James Hoye and again when he came onto the field during the top of the fourth. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and team translator Marlon Abreu joined the discussion, which led to a 5 1/2-minute gap between the end of the
This year it will fall on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets to end Canada's national humiliation and a 30-year Stanley Cup drought by bringing home the famous mug to the country that claims to have given birth to the sport. Not since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings in 1993 has the Stanley Cup been paraded through a Canadian city, an ego-deflating run of failure that has scarred a generation of fans. Imagine England soccer fans waiting three decades for a Premier League club to win the Champions League and you have some idea of the level of despair.