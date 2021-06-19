Cedric Mullins' solo home run
Cedric Mullins crushes a solo home run to deep-right field, tying the game at 2 in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.
Brian Harman suffered a nightmare of a hole at the U.S. Open, putting four times from five feet away.
Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — France needed a second-half equalizer from Antoine Griezmann to avoid the biggest upset of the tournament. Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again at the European Championship, held the World Cup champions to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of the crowd, which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match. The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow f
Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.
Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.
If you're wondering who Richard Bland is, join the club.
Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.
Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.
The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.
While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets on Saturday in exchange for pitching prospect Troy Miller. Barnes, 31, has a 1-1 record with two saves and a 6.27 earned-run average over 19 relief appearances this season with the Mets. The six-foot-two 231-pound right-hander has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career. He was designated for assignment last Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run b
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are still playing basketball deep into these NBA playoffs partly because they've learned to persevere in clutch moments without their biggest stars. That ability could be put to the test again for both teams in the Western Conference finals. The Suns and Clippers meet in Game 1 on Sunday in Phoenix with the status of some of their most important pieces in doubt. Suns point guard Chris Paul remains in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety pr
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the European Championship by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Spain on Saturday. Álvaro Morata ended his scoring drought by putting Spain ahead in the 25th minute but Lewandowski evened things in the 54th with a header for only his third goal with the national team at a major tournament. Spain striker Gerard Moreno missed a penalty kick shortly after Lewandowski’s goal and Morata then missed an open net after
NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting an eye and hit a go-ahead homer after the New York Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory Saturday that stopped the Oakland Athletics’ seven-game winning streak. Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth. His final pitch was Chapman’s fastest on a strikeout since the 2017 AL wild card game and the fastest on a strikeout of any big league
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doc Rivers met Joel Embiid on the court, slapped the big man’s hand and gave him a big I-told-you-so in the waning moments of a Game 6 victory. Rivers believed in his 76ers. Embiid, Seth Curry and even Tobias Harris came through down the stretch to reward Rivers’ faith in them and win in Atlanta. “These guys are young, man,” Rivers said. “They need to believe that. I didn’t know if they did or didn’t. I thought they did. You can tell in the way we played. But he have another
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday's game at the Texas Rangers after being sidelined since May 6 with a right hip strain. Buxton played in three games on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, going 5 of 9 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. Buxtonil hasn't played since the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. Buxton was hitting .370, second in the major leagues, at the time