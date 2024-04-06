Cedric Mullins' game-saving diving catch
Cedric Mullins makes a game-saving diving catch in the bottom of the 11th inning
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue will again play for gold at the world men's curling championship. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker advanced to the championship final with a 9-4 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Saturday. The Scots qualified for the semifinal game with an 8-4 qualification win over the United States earlier Saturday. Gushue will face Sweden's Niklas Edin in the final Sunday. Edin, a six-time champion,
Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is in hospital after suffering a horror crash during stage four of the Tour of the Basque Country on Thursday.
A landowner is fighting to free itself from a contractual obligation to operate an unprofitable Barrhaven golf course forever.The legal battle over Cedarhill Golf and Country Club revolves around a subdivision agreement signed in 1980, which requires "the continued operation of a golf course on the property in perpetuity."Property owner Cedarhill Golf Enterprises asked a court to declare that obligation invalid and unenforceable. In a decision released this week, Justice Brian Abrams declined to
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Aaliyah Edwards was called for an offensive foul in the closing seconds of the Final Four game against Iowa. The whistle had some seeing red.
Matthew Dale was surprised to catch a fish so large so close to shore at the popular South Carolina beach.
BANGKOK — Calgary's Jake (The One) Peacock won his Muay Thai debut in One Championship on Friday, earning a unanimous decision over Japanese bantamweight Kohei (Samurai Warrior) Shinjo. Peacock, who is missing his right hand, was the aggressor throughout the three-round fight at the storied Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Shinjo (7-3-0) could never find the range and Peacock (13-1-0) kept coming at him, scoring with high kicks in the third round. The Japanese fighter was bloodied but game as the fight
Deion Sanders was not happy with Colorado football players after receiving an email from a professor who said his players were 'disrespecting' them.
A GoFundMe page for Illinois high school freshman Aleksas Beiga has already raised $52,000 to support his family
Mike Schy’s biggest worry about Talley was that she’d fall out of love with golf before the age of 15.
Ludvig Aberg has a silky smooth swing, but don't be fooled, the Swedish star packs a healthy dose of power into every cut.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Brad Gushue's Canadian team bounced back from a tough loss at the world men's curling championship by surging into the semifinals with a pair of tidy six-end victories. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker finished the round robin in second place at 10-2 with a pair of lopsided wins Friday — 9-3 over Japan and 8-1 over host Switzerland. Finishing in the top two was huge for Gushue as it allowed Canada to avoid the qualif
Scotland will face Canada for a place in the World Curling Championship finals after winning their playoff against the United States.
His voice quavering as he fought tears, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week by a falling tree. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was struck during a storm in suburban Armonk. At the end of his pregame news conference before Friday's home opener, Boone spoke of the Tusianis.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal. “I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote. James posted his decision hours before USC introduced Eric Muss
The Kansas City Chiefs organization posted a throwback photo of a young Clark wearing Chiefs gear to Instagram on April 5
“Let someone else run your business before you blow everything your dad gave you.”
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers, arguably the two best players in women's college basketball, face off in the Final Four Friday night.
Watch Chris Curtis knock out Joaquin Buckley in his last stoppage win ahead of his return at Saturday's UFC Fight Night 240.