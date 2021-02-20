Cedi Osman with an assist vs the Denver Nuggets
Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada provide a picturesque outdoor arena that will host a pair of NHL games this weekend.
Kellen Winslow II agreed to a new plea deal Friday.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The trouble with the Buffalo Sabres’ sudden inability to score has more to do with players’ heads than hands, as far as head coach Ralph Krueger is concerned.
General manager Ross Atkins can't wait to see slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s busy off-season translate on the baseball field this year for the Toronto Blue Jays.
"To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."
MacKenzie Blackwood's the real deal, Joel Eriksson Ek is forever undervalued, and eight other fantasy hockey takeaways from the week that was.
Johnny Damon was pulled over at 8:15 a.m. Friday, police said.
"We are preparing to open the MLS regular season in Florida, just finalizing our location," team president Bill Manning said in a text to The Canadian Press.
Terence Davis faced seven counts, including two charges of assault in the third degree and one count of child endangerment, stemming from an incident in a New York hotel room last October.
The relationship between Wentz and Pederson may have been worse than anyone thought.
Inter and AC Milan are at the summit of the Italian game once more and the final instalment of the rivalry this season will go a long way to determine who is crowned Serie A champions.
The NCAA announced that arenas in Indiana will be up to 25% full for March Madness.
Discussions about player and ownership dynamics are necessary, and suggesting otherwise is ignorant of the NBA’s demographics.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third career triple-double and the Orlando Magic overcame a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-120 on Friday night. Vucevic made two free throws with 16 seconds left to put Orlando ahead 123-120 after Warriors star Stephen Curry hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute. Curry missed an off-balance 3-pointer from 27 feet with five seconds left that could have tied it. He finished with 29 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Golden State was trying to win three straight games for the first time this season, but failed to get past two in a row for the seventh time. Orlando led by 13 at halftime and by as much as 17 in the third quarter, before Golden State unleashed a 52-22 run over a 12-minute stretch of the second half to surge ahead 106-93. The Magic dominated the final eight minutes, getting two clutch 3-pointers from rookie Chuma Okake. Evan Fournier scored a season-high 28 points for Orlando, and Terrence Ross had 24 points and four 3-pointers. Okeke had all 11 of his points and three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 points for Golden State, and Andrew Wiggins had 16. Draymond Green had six points, nine assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes. CURRY COMPARISONS Even though he’s already a two-time MVP, Curry is making a strong case for playing as well this season as he has at any point in his career. Coach Steve Kerr said that while this season differs from Golden State’s recent three championship runs, Curry has impressed with the completeness of his play. “He’s playing as well as he ever has,” Kerr said of Curry, who entered Friday averaging 35 points a game on 55% shooting in February. “We’re not as good as he was during his two MVP seasons, but we’re a young team that’s growing. He’s continuing to perform at the highest level and bringing along a young team. That’s pretty significant.” TIP INS Warriors: Green was back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game with ankle soreness. Kerr admitted to being worried about rustiness for Green after the Warriors didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday morning. … Kerr said James Wiseman has already been ruled out for Saturday. It will be the 11th straight game the rookie has missed since spraining his left wrist. Magic: Gus Malzahn, who was hired by UCF as their head football coach on Monday, attended the game. He shown on the video board and received a rousing ovation. … Vucevic had the highlight of the night when he drove hard to the rim and dunked with authority over Green. UP NEXT Warriors: At Charlotte on Saturday night. Magic: Host Detroit on Sunday night. John Denton, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103 on Friday night in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19. Murray hardly missed, making 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He didn't attempt a free throw. With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 65 seconds to push Denver's lead to 21. He scored 20 in the final quarter before being replaced with 2:23 left. Collin Sexton scored 23 and Jarrett Allen 20 for Cleveland, which had a couple days to prepare for the Nuggets but still couldn’t stop them. Not the way Murray was shooting. Murray celebrated his third straight long-range make — from 33 feet — to open the fourth by pounding his chest and screaming toward fans. He scored Denver's first 13 in the last quarter, and then passed his previous career best of 46 points by draining another 3 — on Jokic's 10th assist — with 4 minutes left. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points for the Nuggets. Jokic had 16 points and 12 rebounds in getting his seventh triple-double this season. A stopover in Cleveland was not originally part of Denver's travel itinerary for a four-game trip. However, when the league postponed three San Antonio games — including one against the Cavs on Wednesday — earlier this week because of virus cases on the Spurs, the Nuggets were re-routed. They made their first 12 shots, opened a 22-point lead in the second half and then let Murray close out the Cavs. The Nuggets thrashed the Cavaliers on Feb. 10, beating them by 38 points and prompting Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff to criticize his players for being “embarrassed.” He expected a better effort in the rematch between the teams. “I hope our guys respond,” he said 90 minutes before tip. Cleveland played better, but didn't have enough firepower to stay with the Nuggets. Or Murray. TIP-INS Nuggets: F JaMychal Green injured his left shoulder running through a pick in the first minute. ... Green was starting for Paul Millsap, who sat out his third game in a row with a sprained left knee. ... Jokic is the Nuggets' first All-Star starter since Carmelo Anthony in 2011 and the third Denver player since 1976-77 to be selected to three consecutive games, joining Alex English and David Thompson. Jokic learned of his All-Star nod while the team was having dinner Thursday night. Coach Michael Malone was moved by the “genuine excitement” everyone felt for Jokic, who is posting career highs across the board. Cavaliers: F Taurean Prince missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle. ... F Kevin Love (strained calf) took part in practices the past few days and is nearing a return after missing most of the season. He's been out since Dec. 27. ... Cleveland's starters did not record a rebound in the first quarter. UP NEXT Nuggets: Continue what became a five-game trip Sunday at Charlotte. Cavaliers: Host Oklahoma City on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The long delayed trial in the case of female players against the U.S. Soccer Federation has been pushed back again. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said Friday he was delaying the trial date from March 9 to June 15 due to the unavailability of jurors during the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, Klausner has a hearing scheduled for April 12 to approve a Dec. 1 settlement of claims of inequitable working conditions compared with the men’s team. That would leave the sides still disputing unequal pay claims that Klausner dismissed, a decision the women intend to appeal. “We anticipate that the settlement — which achieves working conditions for the women players that they have fought many years to achieve — will be approved on April 12, and there will be no trial. This is simply an administrative update from the court," players' spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement. “Following approval of the settlement, we will proceed with an expedited appeal of the court’s decision on pay disparities between women and men in this sport.” The December deal between the world champion American women and the sport’s U.S. governing body called for charter flights, hotel accommodations, venue selection and professional staff support equitable to that of the men’s national team. Players sued the USSF in March 2019, claiming they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement that runs through December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement that expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Klausner dismissed the pay claim last May, ruling the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Players will seek to overturn Klausner's dismissal at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but they can't move forward with their appeal until Klausner gives final approval of the working conditions settlement. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
A few things need to go right for MLB to pack its stadiums with fans.
Jodie Foster is a big Packers fan. No, really.
Just getting dressed for his first workout with the New York Yankees merited a selfie from Jameson Taillon. “Every sports fan knows what the Yankee pinstripes mean,” the pitcher said Friday from spring training in Tampa, Florida. "I took a picture in my pants, just at my locker. I thought it was so cool.” An excited Taillon texted the photo to his family. “My parents want an update,” he said. “They want to know that I’m here and I’m meeting people and making friends.” Taillon is the ebullient addition to the Yankees' rotation, joined by the more phlegmatic Corey Kluber whose nickname is Klubot, as in robot. A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon was acquired by the New York Yankees from Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 for four prospects. He has not pitched since May 2019 while rehabilitating from his second Tommy John surgery. He is part of a new-look rotation behind ace Gerrit Cole, his former Pirates teammate. Kluber, limited to one inning since May 2019, was signed to an $11 million, one-year contract for a projected rotation that also includes includes left-hander Jordan Montgomery. A competition for fifth starter is unfolding among Deivi García, Domingo Germán, Michael King, Clarke Schmidt and Jhoulys Chacín. Taillon is 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four major league seasons. He’s never pitched in Yankee Stadium. “I’ve taken in a few games as a fan, and I’ve definitely heard about it being a bit of a hitter-friendly park,” he said. “But throughout my career, I’ve been able to put guys on the ground and then hopefully with some of the mechanical changes I’ve made, I can get a little bit more swing and miss. Sometimes one of the worst things you can do is switch your approach to pitching.” While Cole and Taillon are outgoing, Kluber is more of an introvert. He joins a team whose offence is keyed by even keel AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, nicknamed “The Machine." “I think that it was a maybe overplayed a little bit initially, would just be my thought. I wouldn’t say I’m for it, against it. It really makes no difference to me,” Kluber said. “I don’t think I’m ever going to be the most vocal person in the room.” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake, who worked with Kluber when they were with the Indians, called him “very concise and efficient in his language and communication.” “I do think that he does open up more in some of the social fabric of a team,” Blake said. A 34-year-old righty, Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner with his third team in three years. He has thrown one inning since being hit on the right forearm by a comebacker in May 2019, none since tearing a muscle in his right shoulder in his Texas debut last July 26. That injury ended his season after one inning. He is 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 seasons, the first nine with the Indians. He is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in the Bronx. Taillon and Kluber both say they feel ready for a full season. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has called them high risk, high reward. “I understand why it’s looked at as Gerrit and the rest,” Kluber said. “We just have to our best job of preparing ourselves in being in a position to hopefully pitch a lot and kind of take away those question marks at the end of the year.” Blake said the Yankees researched Kluber with Eric Cressey, the team's director of player health and performance and the pitcher's private coach, and spoke with Cole about Taillon. “Obviously, you’re never going to have all the information," Blake said, “but we obviously felt pretty good about both these guys.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press