Ceddanne Rafaela's sac fly
Ceddanne Rafaela hits a ball to right center field deep enough for Trevor Story to tag up and score in the 3rd inning
Ceddanne Rafaela hits a ball to right center field deep enough for Trevor Story to tag up and score in the 3rd inning
Brandon Nimmo hits an RBI single to right field in the top of the 5th inning to extend the Mets' lead to 2-0
"My priority was my home, my family," the Colombian superstar tells 'Billboard' in a cover story
The Colombian singer is reportedly dating NBA star Jimmy Butler.
TORONTO — Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere. Max Domi, meanwhile, dreamt of pulling on the blue and white jersey since childhood. And Tyler Bertuzzi jumped at the chance to play for another Original Six franchise. The Toronto Maple Leafs remade a chunk of their forward group — new general manager Brad Treliving described it as adding "a little more snot to our game" back in the summer — during a dramatic off-season of change. The big names, including stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Mar
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
The beleaguered Blue Jays starter will not see game action again until 2024 as a dramatic campaign comes to a close.
Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin are among wrestlers released from their contracts after UFC merger.
As of Tuesday night, Tom Willis had thrown the first pitch at 29 different Major League Baseball stadiums, with just one more to go.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
TNT's four NHL analysts will return for network's third season of national hockey coverage.
Of the many miraculous shots he's hit over the years, which does Tiger Woods rank as his personal best?
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams says Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp needs to "learn how to play the game the right way."
Daryl Watts took a financial hit when the Premier Hockey League was bought out and the Professional Women's Hockey League took its place. The 24-year-old forward from Toronto signed a two-year contract in January with the PHF's Toronto Six that would have paid her a league-record US$150,000 in 2023-24. Within weeks of the Six winning the PHF championship Isobel Cup, it was announced that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter had bought out the PHF and had also reached a collective bargaining
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
Tyson Fury believes Francis Ngannou's ripped physique will work to his detriment in their fight.
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Unless you're a dedicated fan of one of these clubs, it's best to avoid watching them play hockey at all this season.
Canada's Charles Jourdain thinks his country comparing him to Georges St-Pierre is unfair.
NFL Week 3 picks: Our previews and predictions for Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos, Game of the Week, big upset and all of the rest
MONTREAL — Tanner Pearson's initial reaction to being traded brought a combination of feelings. The veteran forward was sent to the Montreal Canadiens along with a 2025 third-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, in exchange for goaltender Casey DeSmith. Pearson was in attendance for the first day of training camp with his new team on Thursday. "Obviously mixed emotions," the 31-year-old told reporters in Montreal. "Really close with the guys in Van but excited for the opportunity. "I