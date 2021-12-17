Cebu Governor Declares State of Calamity Amid Typhoon Rai Damage

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia declared a state of calamity in Cebu province, Philippines, after Typhoon Rai lashed down on the area.

According to local reports, thousands were evacuated, some towns remained inaccessible and most of the province was without electricity on December 17.

This footage, posted on December 17, shows trees downed and debris covering the streets in Cebu City.

The national disaster management agency reported at least one person had been killed due to the typhoon, but according to local reports, the number of casualties remains unknown due to the breakdown of communication structures. Credit: @rooffiiee via Storyful