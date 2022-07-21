Cebreros Wildfire Grows to 4,000 Hectares Near Madrid

A wildfire in Cebreros, Spain, approximately 80km from the capital Madrid, had grown to 4,000 hectares by July 20, according to a report from local media that cited a fire service official

The Forest Fire Extinction Service of Andalusia (INFOCA) released footage showing firefighters battling the blaze and reported that the fire is 5 km in length.

El Mundo reported that firefighters are working to keep the wildfire away from buildings in the town of El Hoyo de Pinares, whose population of 2,000 has been evacuated.

The European Forest Fire Information System reported that the wildfires in Spain are the worst the country has experienced in ten years. Credit: INFOCA via Storyful