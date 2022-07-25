Cebreros Fire in Spain's Avila Province Downgraded as New Blaze Sparks Nearby

A wildfire burning in Cebreros, Spain, was downgraded to a level one on the night of Sunday, July 24, after another blaze was sparked nearby earlier that day.

This footage, uploaded by Spain’s official firefighting service ATBRIF, shows helicopters dumping water over the Cebreros fire, as firefighters on the ground worked to control the blaze.

According to an official Twitter account from the country’s environment department, the Cebreros fire was downgraded from a level two on July 17, to a level one on Sunday.

Local reports citing officials said the Cebreros fire burned through around 4,500 hectares since it was sparked on July 16.

On Sunday afternoon a level two fire broke out in the same region, in the municipality of San Juan de la Nava, according to local reports. Credit: ATBRIF via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]