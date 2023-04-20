CDL program advertised by mayor's office ended abruptly, participants in limbo
A Facebook post went up three months ago on the Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Employment Development page, advertising a paid commercial driver's license class. But participants said they never got to finish. "Unfortunately, we did not have the opportunity to go all the way through it, because the promises weren't kept," said one anonymous participant. The class, offered by East End Driving and Placement Services a paid opportunity to earn your CDL, a requirement to become a truck driver.