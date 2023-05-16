CDC says Janssen COVID-19 vaccine no longer available in the US

CBC

If you were to visit Winona Park in south Vancouver, you might notice a well-trodden path that envelops the park's three sports fields divided by leafy, mature trees. And if you were to stroll along that path on any given morning, you would likely encounter an older man walking briskly along it. The man's name is Dr. Dalvinder Singh Toor, and he has been walking along that path for 15 years. Rain or shine. In sickness and in health. "This is an addiction," Dr. Toor said. Every day, the 69-year-o