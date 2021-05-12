CDC panel endorses Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for use in adolescents
Dr. Jonathan Javitt, CEO of NeuroRX & adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on covid-19.
Dr. Jonathan Javitt, CEO of NeuroRX & adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on covid-19.
The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.
The widely-shared video also drew immediate rebukes from former NFL players.
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
The last women's signature shoe was Candace Parker in 2010. Stewie is the perfect fit for the next one.
The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.
Matt Harvey wasn't sure what type of response he would get from Mets fans.
Michael Chandler spent many years on the outside looking in, the face of a promotion but still largely invisible to the burgeoning group of MMA fans who followed the UFC but nothing else.
The Lions may have to wait a while before getting their top 10 pick on a practice field.
The Nets went 10-8 while James Harden was out with the injury.
The number of L.A. County employees accused of taking improper photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site has increased from four to 18.
The NFL season kicks off with a healed Dak Prescott facing a triumphant Tom Brady.
The seeding for the four playoff teams in the North Division was finalized Tuesday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks.
Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.
Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble, tournament organizers said Wednesday.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
The first of three new stadiums in Major League Soccer throws open its doors on Sunday. FC Cincinnati will host Inter Miami at TQL Stadium, the team's new $250 million home. The exterior of the 26,000-seat stadium is covered with LED lights that make for something of a nightly light show. Inside, there are 53 suites, most in MLS, and a massive video scoreboard. “For 20-plus years we’ve been building the league brick by brick and stadium by stadium. Everyone sort of takes the whole idea to an entirely new level, and that’s what happens here,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said recently. “I’ve been reminded that you can’t go to every stadium and say, ‘This is the best soccer stadium in MLS, the best soccer stadium in the world,’ because after a while it becomes hyperbole, but there’s something very, very, very special here." At least at first, only a limited number of fans, about 30% capacity, will be allowed at games because of COVID-19 restrictions. The new stadium includes The Bailey supporters' section, a feature at the team's former home, dubbed “The Bailey 2.0.” Owner Meg Whitman praised team President Jeff Berding for doing his due diligence. “I’ve been in business a long time, and it all starts with your consumers, your customers. We went out to customers in Cincinnati who’d been to games when we were a USL team and the first two years of being in Major League Soccer, and we said, ‘In the perfect world, what do you wish as a fan, that the stadium would have?’ And then delivered on it," she said. "Every business I’ve ever been in charge of, or worked alongside of, when you start with customers, when you start with what your fans need, you win.” MLS has emphasized soccer-only stadiums for years, with the idea that a team's identity is often linked to its home, Garber said. “What are the Yankees without Yankee Stadium? And yet when we built this league, we didn’t have that. We were tenants in other people’s homes. Fans deserve more, players deserve more," he said. Two other MLS stadiums are scheduled to open this season. Expansion Austin FC will debut Q2 Stadium on June 19 against San Jose after opening its inaugural season with seven straight road games. The defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew will play their first match at the $314 million New Crew Stadium on July 3. RISING RATINGS Could it be the Chicharito Effect? The game between Javier “Chicharito” Hernández's LA Galaxy and rival LAFC on Saturday drew 695,000 viewers on FOX and FOX Deportes, according to the league. That's the biggest ever combined viewership for the El Trafico rivalry game. Chicharito has been on a tear with six goals in four games to lead the league and the Galaxy is off to a 3-1 start. At the same time, the team has seen a 34% increase over last year in national network viewership, according to MLS. OK, so maybe it's not just Chicharito. The MLS, citing Nielsen ratings, says league viewership is up 30% over last year. The rivalry match between the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers on ABC and ESPN Deportes drew 641,000 viewers. On opening weekend, the match on FOX between LAFC and expansion Austin drew 485,000 viewers, down nearly 36% from the network's 2020 opener between Nashville and Atlanta, but last year's game was in prime time. That seems like kind of an anomaly in terms of the overall ratings picture four weeks into the season. The combined average audience for the season opener between Inter Miami and the Galaxy on ABC and ESPN Deportes was 558,000. It was the largest audience for an MLS match since 2011 for the ESPN networks. REBRANDING THE CREW The Columbus Crew has rebranded as Columbus Soccer Club. While “Crew” is still the team's nickname, it has taken a backseat. “The current direction of our Club and our city provides a natural time to examine our identity going forward,” Crew President and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Our identity and brand evolution includes a shift in our mindset to be consistent contenders on the pitch, but also includes evolving our look both in the community and across competitions." The rebrand was not embraced by all the Crew's fans. The Nordecke supporters' group issued a statement decrying it and spread the hashtag #WeAreTheCrew on social media. “The Nordecke is deeply saddened by the decision to rebrand the club, in the process stripping it of its name and heritage. The Crew has been the club's name and heart since its inception, it has served (as) our rallying cry when we had to save the team from relocation and our unified cheer when we have seen victory,” the group said in a statement released on Twitter. “The Nordecke would also like to make clear that neither the Nordecke or any Crew supporters group was involved at any time with the conception, development, or design of this rebrand.” The group said it condemns the changes and the lack of transparency in the process and urges the club to reconsider. A petition protesting the rebranding has also been launched. The rebranding follows Montreal's offseason decision to drop “Impact” from its name and become Club de Foot Montreal. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario's bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series. Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs' only run with a double in the sixth. Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it. Nick Martini was the Cubs' automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike. Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs. Kris Bryant, who was removed from Tuesday's game because of a sinus issue, came in to pinch-hit in the seventh. He was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cal Quantrill to load the bases and replaced by Martini. Heyward flied out to end the threat. Shortstop Javier Báez returned after being scratched Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Báez went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts. Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin retired the first two hitters in the sixth before Vargas doubled to right. Pederson lined a 1-2 pitch from Bryan Shaw to right-center, breaking an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position for the Cubs. Zach Davies gave the run back in the sixth on doubles by Hernández and Rosario. The right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings. Sam Hentges pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed a baserunner in every inning. Indians closer Emmanuel Clase and Báez exchanged words after the right-hander retired the side in the ninth. SLEEPLESS BRYANT Cubs manager David Ross said before the the game that Bryant wanted to be in the lineup even though he wasn't feeling well. Ross thought it would be best to let him rest until Chicago plays again Friday. “He’s just super under the weather,” Ross said. “He didn’t sleep much last night." TRAINER’S ROOM Cubs: Ross said 2B Nico Hoerner (left forearm) could return from the injured list Friday. Indians: C Roberto Pérez, who will miss at least two months because of a fractured right ring finger, figures he is due for some good luck. “I just cannot get a break,” he said. “In 2019 I had the bone spurs. In 2020 I had the shoulder injury. And then this year my finger. I don’t have much to say.” Pérez, a two-time Gold Glove winner, had surgery last week. UP NEXT Cubs: Ross hopes RHP Jake Arietta (right thumb abrasion) will come off the injured list and start Friday when Chicago opens a series at Detroit. Arietta (3-3, 4.31 ERA) threw a bullpen session Wednesday. Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-3, 3.83) will start Thursday night when Cleveland opens a four-game series at Seattle. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Herrick, The Associated Press