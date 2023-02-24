CDC data: Flu shots have been working well this season
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the flu vaccine is working well in protecting people against severe disease, this winter.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the flu vaccine is working well in protecting people against severe disease, this winter.
Toronto model Jessica Grossman is making waves online when it comes to advocating for ostomy awareness.
The most common norovirus symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting. The stomach bug usually lasts between one to three days.
Esther Hodges who juggles two jobs as an accounts supervisor and cleaner, as well as being a mother-of-two, says life got in the way of vital health check ups
The Princess of Wales also tried her hand at flipping pancakes, with little success
A Canadian woman is going viral on TikTok for sharing her experience with the healthcare system while dealing with a "mental health crisis."
A look at diabetes, the difference between Type 1 and Type 2, and how to prevent the disease.
Patient numbers have jumped 11% in the latest week.
The Food Network star shares three kids with her husband Steph Curry.
Over 50 people across 13 states have tested positive for a drug-resistant bacteria found in contaminated eye drops made by India-based Global Pharma.
Younger people need to pay more attention to their heart health, says cardiologist Jim Liu. Lifestyle factors like vaping, sitting too much may increase risk.
"My husband continued to feel unwell. He was booked in for a scan as a precaution. We weren’t too worried."
The outbreak has caused one death and five reports of vision loss.
Sausage, steak, doughnuts, bacon, and deep-fried chicken. Here's why heart experts avoid these foods.
Helen Laws found a lump on her breast which was dismissed by her GP but was diagnosed as cancer two months later when she had a second opinion
The kits can help detect early symptoms
When Mounjaro came on the market, TikTok went wild. People with obesity ordered the drug in droves thanks to a coupon that allowed them to access it for just $25 a month. Then the coupon went away, leaving destruction in its wake — and obese patients warring with diabetics. Emily Farache reports on a drug predicted to become the best-selling medication of all time
Everyone has different relationships with diet and sugar, but when that sweet tooth turns on, it can be hard to combat cravings in a healthy way. ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton lent her expertise as a nutritionist to break down the overall impact sugar has on our bodies as well as some alternate ways to satisfy that sweet tooth. How much added sugar is recommended for adults?
Letby, 33, is accused of trying to murder Child M on the afternoon of April 9 2016.
COVID-19 has killed about one in every 1,000 New Brunswickers, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health. New Brunswick reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the pandemic death toll to 825. The province's current population is roughly 824,500, according to Statistics Canada. The three new deaths occurred in December, according to the COVIDWatch report. Deaths are subject to an average two-month lag from date of death to registration of death, the
Republican Idaho lawmakers have introduced a bill that would criminalize the administration of mRNA vaccines, which is used in COVID vaccines.