CCTV shows people fleeing when Turkey's quake hit

STORY: The powerful quake struck before sunrise in southeast Turkey and parts of Syria, and was followed by aftershocks in the early afternoon.

Security footage released by the Diyarbakir Police Department on Sunday (December 12) showed buildings shaking before some collapsed into rubble within seconds, with people fleeing onto the streets.

Six days later, survivors were still being found alive in debris across the region, but the chances of finding more grew remote.

The death toll in both countries rose above 28,000 on Sunday and looked set to keep growing. It was the deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939.