CCTV Said to Show Glee Actress Naya Rivera Leaving on Boat Before Disappearance

Surveillance video showed Glee actress Naya Rivera leaving a dock on Lake Piru, California, on board a boat with her young son before her disappearance on Wednesday, 8 July, local authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office on Thursday released CCTV footage from the lake which it said showed Rivera and her son renting a pontoon boat before leaving the dock on the vessel and traveling north.

The four-year-old boy was later found asleep in the drifting boat, the sheriff’s office said. He told officials he and his mother had gone for a swim but only he got back on the vessel.

Authorities searched for Rivera, who appeared in the TV series Glee, on Wednesday but by Thursday the mission had become a recovery operation as she was assumed dead. Credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful