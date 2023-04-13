CCTV footage of car driving at group of men
CCTV footage of car driving at group of men
CCTV footage of car driving at group of men
The MSNBC anchor took aim at the former president's embrace of authoritarian leaders.
Orlando Bloom revealed that he and Katy Perry don't have "enough" sex when asked by an interviewer.
The elusive animal was spotting grazing near a Canadian highway.
The Cambridges have entered the chat.
The precise veracity of the large cache of intelligence documents that have apparently been leaked from the Pentagon might be open to question, but there can be little doubt about the negative impact that they are having on Ukraine’s war effort. Even if the release of the documents turns out to be part of a clever disinformation campaign by the Kremlin’s cyber-trolls, it could nevertheless prompt Ukraine’s high command to rethink its long-planned counteroffensive against Russian forces.
The Duchess of Sussex is staying in California with her two children, where they'll celebrate Prince Archie's birthday during the coronation weekend
University of WashingtonThe Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) is a massive fault line stretching from Vancouver Island to Northern California—and it’s the source of the vast majority of earthquakes and tsunamis in the region. In fact, scientists believe that the fault line will likely be the source of the next Big One, an anticipated megathrust earthquake so powerful it’ll wreak death and destruction the likes of which we’ve never seen before from a geological event.So, it goes without saying that
The actors went Instagram official on Wednesday, kissing in a photo shared to Bingham's page
Duke of York’s 2002 trip to Bahrain involved a 6ft ironing board and lukewarm water
Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Sussex will attend the ceremony without his wife and children
REUTERS/Anton ZverevResidents of Russia’s Bryansk region say local authorities orchestrated a massive cover-up to conceal the fact that the war has come to Russian territory and they can’t do anything to stop it.The independent outlet Verstka on Wednesday published interviews with several residents who say a Russian border guard was killed last week when the governor claimed to have fended off a Ukrainian attack.“Even the local newspaper wrote that there were no fatalities. There was not a word
The Fox News host suggested Tennessee lawmaker Justin Pearson, who is Black, talks like a "sharecropper."
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday sued his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, seeking at least $500 million for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. "Defendant breached his fiduciary duties owed to Plaintiff by virtue of their attorney-client relationship by both revealing Plaintiff's confidences, and spreading falsehoods about Plaintiff, likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct," the lawsuit said. The lawsuit, filed in Miami federal court, accused Cohen of "an onslaught of fiduciary and contractual breaches" through numerous "inflammatory and false statements" about Trump in books, his podcast and media appearances.
Warning: This story contains graphic details. Paige Theriault-Fisher said it was "surreal" to find out that Crown prosecutors were no longer forging ahead with the charge against her in the death of Hodan Hashi. "I still haven't fully accepted it or understood it yet … but I'm relieved," she told reporters in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon. Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the 23-year-old's death after the pair got into a fight at a Saskatoon nig
‘I will never get my head around the fact that I’ve been so lucky,’ she tearfully said on TikTok
Alexander Ermochenko/ReutersRussian forces are trying to “sow panic” ahead of a planned Ukrainian counteroffensive by circulating brutal footage of a Ukrainian prisoner of war having his head cut off, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.Pro-Russian Telegram channels began circulating two separate videos this week that appear to document war crimes, one of which purportedly shows Russian troops chopping a prisoner’s head off and relishing in the aftermath. The victim is clearly still alive as th
One of the suspects was armed with a gun, officials say.
SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — RCMP are investigating the sudden deaths of two girls who were found in a hotel room in central Alberta. Police say the dead include a 12-year-old girl from Sylvan Lake and a 13-year-old girl from Red Deer. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says EMS found them Sunday morning at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake. Savinkoff says there was a male parent nearby, but wouldn't provide further details, and adds the children's next of kin have been notified. He says the medical examiner is work
The former Trump adviser admitted the right has "some work to do" to with millennials and Gen Z, but seemed to think Republican policies were just fine.
Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, has emerged as a leading contender to replace Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee in 2024 if the president ends up not seeking re-election.