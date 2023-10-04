CCTV Captures Terrifying Moment E-Bike Battery Explodes Inside Sydney Hostel

A lithium-iron battery was determined as the likely cause of a blaze that ripped through a backpackers hostel in Sydney on October 4, according to emergency services.

CCTV obtained by Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) shows two backpackers running from a room, after an explosion caused a fire to break out inside the Mad Monkey hostel on Wednesday morning.

FRNSW sent 22 firefighters and six trucks to the scene, following reports a blaze had broken out in Potts Point, Sydney, just after 9am.

Emergency services said the cause of the blaze was a faulty e-bike battery left on charge.

One man in his 20s suffered minor leg injuries from the explosion, while the second escaped uninjured, local media reported.

70 people were forced to evacuate the hostel due to the fire. Credit: Fire and Rescue New South Wales via Storyful

