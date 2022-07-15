CCTV Captures Moment of Ecuador Earthquake

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador’s Guayas province on Thursday evening, July 14, shaking homes and other structures, authorities said.

Ecuador’s Risk and Emergency Management Service said the earthquake struck at 5.30pm, at a depth of 57.8km, around 12.5km from Simon Bolivar in the Guayas province. The service said one person was killed by hanging electrical wires in Simon Bolivar.

This footage shows tremors at the reported time of the quake in the La Garzota area of Guayaquil.

Local reports said the quake was felt strongly in provinces near Guayas, causing thousands of people to leave their homes and buildings. Credit: @mariosss15 via Storyful

