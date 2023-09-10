CCTV captures moment earthquake strikes busy Marrakech street
DOJA mother-son duo convicted of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 among a violent mob bent on reversing Donald Trump’s unsuccessful re-election bid were sentenced on Friday to a combined 7.25 years in federal prison.Registered nurse Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 59, will serve 2.5 years behind bars after being found guilty in April of conspiracy to commit obstruction and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, and five related misdemeanors. Her son, a 32-year-old sometime bartender Eric Gave
Mason Sisk was just 14 when he shot each of his family members through the head
Stephanie Hale says she is feeling free for the first time in a decade after her life was derailed by a sexual assault in a dorm room at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus. She says after the 2013 assault by a fellow engineering student, she began having nightmares and watched with envy as her peers graduated, got married, and had kids while she became consumed with seeking justice. After the assault, she says she also struggled with the university's internal non-academic misco
The terror suspect was arrested just before 11am on Saturday and is now in police custody.
A federal judge said the 2021 assault was so "brutal" that she "physically pulled away" when she watched the body camera footage.
VANCOUVER — University of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student. The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal says the university's method of investigating non-academic misconduct exacerbated Stephanie Hale's PTSD and caused her harm to the point that she couldn't participate in the process. The tribunal says that though the university ha
When Anya Pekareva heard that an 85-year-old woman had been murdered in Vyatskiye Polyany, a small town over 500 miles from Moscow that is home to some of her relatives, she thought it an odd coincidence.
The woman’s dog was also fatally shot, authorities say.
The RCMP has charged a 33-year-old man from Deer Lake with first-degree murder. (CBC)A 33-year-old man from Deer Lake has been charged with first-degree murder a day after the body of a 69-year-old woman from the same community was found in her home.In a news release on Saturday, the RCMP said the man was arrested Friday afternoon and is related to the victim.The man attended court on Saturday and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.The RCMP labelled the
The unidentified baby was given the name “Mary” after two boys found her body abandoned in New Jersey, officials say.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and the surrounding county for at least 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence. The Democratic governor said she is expecting legal challenges but felt compelled to act in response to gun deaths, including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week. The firearms suspension is t
A resident of Phoenix was charged with animal cruelty and neglect by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for dumping her old, blind pet.
Michael White had only recently arrived in a grim Iranian jail when a curious fellow prisoner, an English-speaking Iranian, approached him in the courtyard for a conversation. The American did not reveal much at first, but it was the beginning of an unlikely friendship between White, a Navy veteran imprisoned on spying charges he says were unfounded, and Mahdi Vatankhah, a young Iranian political activist whose positions on social issues had drawn his government's ire.
STORY: More than 10,000 people marched along the A12 highway into The Hague, ignoring warnings from authorities not to block the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government.The police said in a statement they detained 2,400 protesters, including minors. There were no reports of injuries.Extinction Rebellion, which organized the event, has said it will continue to hold protests until the government of the Netherlands stops using public funds to subsidize the oil and gas industry.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial that could remove Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from office over corruption allegations is near the halfway point. The historic proceedings, which continued Friday, began this week with testimony about an extramarital affair and the Republican's former top aides testifying they felt compelled to report him to the FBI. Paxton, who is accused of bribery and abuse of office, skipped all of the early testimony. His wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, sat an
Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the early hours of Saturday morning in the city's northwest neighbourhood of Capitol Hill. At around 3:50 a.m. police said they were called to the 1700 block of 18 Avenue N.W. after reports from neighbours of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a male in medical distress in front of a home.Police told CBC News that they are looking into whether the man was shot in front of the home, or, if he was shot in the near
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for running over and killing an 18-year-old after a small-town street dance last year in a case that drew the attention of Donald Trump after the driver initially claimed the teen was a “Republican extremist” who threatened him. Shannon Brandt, of Glenfield, North Dakota, pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter in connection with Cayler Ellingson's death in September 2022, in McHenry, North Dakota. Brandt initial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former operations manager at a Las Vegas Strip resort is facing 15 felony charges alleging he siphoned more than $773,000 in hotel refunds into a personal account that he used for luxury shopping, expensive dinners, spa treatments and private jet flights. Brandon Rashaad Johnson, 38, of Las Vegas remained jailed Friday following his arrest Sept. 1 in a scheme that lasted more than a year, according to Clark County Detention Center records and a police report obtained by the La
Last week, Irvine police officers gave the overdose-reversing drug naloxone to a pit bull puppy that they believed might have been exposed to fentanyl.
According to investigators, Melissa Damron locked her son out of the car and drove away as he chased her, before he fell into the road and was run over.