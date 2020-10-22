CCTV Captures Dramatic View of Explosion at Harrisonburg Mall

The city of Harrisonburg, Virginia, has released dramatic CCTV footage of an explosion that occurred at a mall on October 17.

The explosion and subsequent fire at Miller Circle were caused by a gas leak, officials said. The cause of the leak has yet to be determined.

This clip, from the City of Harrisonburg’s official Twitter page, shows the explosion from a location on South Main Street.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department said Miller Circle would be closed to the public for the foreseeable future while cleanup operations continued. Credit: City of Harrisonburg, Virginia via Storyful