CCC Crews Corral 'Miles' of Hose Bundles to Help Fight Caldor Fire

California Conservation Corps members can be seen corralling “bundles, upon bundles” of fire hoses in Placerville, California, in footage posted on September 17, amid the ongoing efforts to extinguish the Caldor Fire.

The CCC said the piles were “tall enough to tower above even the tallest of Corpsmembers,” with crews mastering the “art of unloading, untangling, rolling, and stacking hoses down.”

Officials said the Caldor Fire was covering 218,857 acres of land, and was at 71 percent containment on September 17.

Two civilians and 16 first responders have been injured since the fire ignited on August 14. Credit: California Conservation Corps via Storyful