Cavani and Silva to leave Paris St Germain

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF PARIS ST GERMAIN CAPTAIN, THIAGO SILVA AND PARIS ST GERMAIN STRIKER, EDINSON CAVANI

SHOWS:

SHENZHEN, CHINA (FILE - JULY 25, 2019) (PSG - ACCESS ALL)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. PARIS ST GERMAIN EDINSON CAVANI IN HOME KIT ON CATWALK

2. MEMBERS OF PSG SQUAD UNVEIL AWAY KIT ON CATWALK

3. CAVANI WEARING AWAY KIT DURING FASHION SHOW

MONACO (FILE - OCTOBER 30, 2018) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

4. CAVANI STEPPING ONTO CLAY TO CREATE MOLD OF HIS FEET AS HE HIS AWARDED THE 2018 GOLDEN FOOT AWARD

5. CAVANI STANDING ON CLAY WITH HIS THUMBS UP

6. CAVANI

7. CAVANI'S FEET ON CLAY

8. CAVANI STEPS OFF CLAY

9. CAVANI'S FOOTPRINTS ON CLAY

10. CAVANI GETS DOWN ON KNEES TO SIGN CLAY

11. VARIOUS OF CAVANI SIGNING CLAY

12. CAVANI POSING WITH CLAY

MADRID, SPAIN (FILE - NOVEMBER 25, 2019) (REUTERS-ACCESS ALL)

13. CAVANI TRAINING WITH PSG TEAM MATES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL MADRID

14. PARIS ST GERMAIN CAPTAIN, THIAGO SILVA JOGGING IN BETWEEN NEYMAR AND KYLIAN MBAPPE

15. CAVANI WARMING UP, THIAGO SILVA WARMING UP ALONGSIDE NEYMAR AND MARQUINHOS

DORTMUND, GERMANY (FILE - FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

16. THIAGO SILVA, DRINKING SOMETHING ON PITCH

SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, FRANCE (SEPTEMBER 17, 2018) (NICHE MEDIA - ACCESS ALL)

17. CAVANI DOING A TRAINING DRILL

18. CAVANI AT TRAINING SESSION

19. THIAGO SILVA TRAINING

BRUGES, BELGIUM (FILE - OCTOBER 21, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

20. THIAGO SILVA PASSING BALL DURING TRAINING SESSION

PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - MARCH 10, 2020) (BORUSSIA DORTMUND HANDOUT - ACCESS ALL)

21. PARIS ST GERMAIN SIGN ON STADIUM ROOF

PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - MARCH 10, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

22. VARIOUS EXTERIOR OF PARC DES PRINCES STADIUM

STORY: Paris St Germain's record goalscorer Edinson Cavani and captain Thiago Silva will leave the club after the conclusion of the Champions League campaign, the Ligue 1 side's sporting director has said.

Story continues

Both players' contracts are due to expire in June and Leonardo told Le Journal du Dimanche that they would not be handed extensions.

Cavani, who joined PSG from Napoli in 2013, is the club's all-time top scorer with 200 goals in all competitions and has made over 300 appearances.

Both players will be involved in the Champions League campaign, which is expected to be concluded in August.

PSG qualified for the quarter-finals after eliminating Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

After more than three months off during the COVID-19 crisis, the team will resume training on June 22, with Neymar expected to be on the ground after returning from Brazil on Saturday (June 13).

Leonardo said he expected the Brazil forward to be at the club next season.

PSG were crowned champions on April 30 when the league brought the season to an end as part of the country's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.

(Production: Tim Hart)