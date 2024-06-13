Cavan Biggio starts a slick double play
Cavan Biggio begins a double play from third base while making his debut as a member of the Dodgers
Cavan Biggio begins a double play from third base while making his debut as a member of the Dodgers
With every participating team having released their set, let's rank and grade them all.
Tom Brady received his red jacket in front of former teammates, coaches and a sold-out crowd in Foxborough on Wednesday night.
Jerry West died on Wednesday morning. He was 86.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
America's major could open up new opportunities for LIV Golf players to join its fields.
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
Saleh said he was not disappointed. "He had something that was very important to him, and if it’s important to him, it’s important to us."
In today's edition: Hurley spurns Lakers, Panthers take 2-0 lead, College World Series preview, Federer speech, and more.
The USWNT forward and two-time Women's World Cup winner finally returns to the pitch after a long recovery.
Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis will play his 19th NFL season after re-signing with the Chicago Bears on a one-year contract.
In today's edition: Celtics go up 2-0, Carlos and Iga win in Paris, meet our Olympics correspondents, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
Kristaps Porziņģis acknowledged that "something happened" but declined to elaborate on an apparent Game 2 injury. He's adamant that he'll play in Game 3.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
35,038 fans turned up to Wrigley Field to make NWSL history.
As will happen after two decades in any job, Swanson’s perspective on his own career has shifted over time. It’s not just the fights he won that make him proud now.
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
The series begins Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.