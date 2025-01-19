Cavaliers vs Timberwolves Game Highlights
The Cavaliers went on an 18-0 between the 3rd and 4th quarter and never looked back, defeating the Wolves 124-117. Top Performers – Cleveland Donovan Mitchell – 36 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 3PM Darius Garland – 29 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists Top Performers – Minnesota Anthony Edwards – 28 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists Anthony Edwards becomes the third youngest player to reach 8K points in his career LeBron James (1) and Kevin Durant (2) The Cavaliers move to 35-6 as the Wolves move to 22-20.