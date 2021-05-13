Cautious optimism as B.C. sees decline in COVID-19 cases
B.C. appears to have flattened its COVID-19 curve and experts credit restrictions on travel and indoor gatherings buying time for vaccinations to increase.
Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.
The Rangers are making even more changes to their organization.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
Hideki Matsuyama returns to the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
The last women's signature shoe was Candace Parker in 2010. Stewie is the perfect fit for the next one.
The widely-shared video also drew immediate rebukes from former NFL players.
Tom Brady knows it's going to be tough to leave football behind.
The Yankees are on Day 2 of a 10-game road trip.
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
The Victor Oladipo Era in Miami is over after four games.
The number of L.A. County employees accused of taking improper photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site has increased from four to 18.
Whether you’re a first-timer or a veteran when it comes to playoff pools, here are some tips and tricks you’ll find useful.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Wednesday night. Cabrera's two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012 and was a coach for Cabrera and the Tigers from 2014-17. Kansas City lost its 10th straight, the Royals' longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row from March 31-April 11, 2019. Casey Mize (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He hit one batter and struck out four. Three Detroit relievers finished, with Gregory Soto pitching the ninth for his fourth save. Danny Duffy (4-3) gave up a season-high four runs in six innings. The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the first. Mize hit leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield with a pitch and Carlos Santana worked a 10-pitch walk. Salvador Perez followed with an RBI double and Andrew Benintendi added a sacrifice fly. JaCoby Jones' single made it 2-1 in the second and Cabrera tied it with his first hit of the night. Detroit added two runs in the fifth. Robbie Grossman led off with a triple into the right-field corner. After Duffy struck out Jonathan Schoop, Jeimer Candelario doubled over center fielder Jarrod Dyson’s head. Cabrera then hit a grounder through the right side of the infield to score Candelario. MOVES The Tigers placed C Grayson Greiner (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list and purchased the contract of C Eric Haase. Detroit released RHP Franklin Perez, a key part of the Justin Verlander trade, to make room for Haase on the 40-man roster. UP NEXT The teams finish their series on Thursday with LHP Daniel Lynch (0-1, 18.56 ERA) starting for the Royals against Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.74). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dave Hogg, The Associated Press
Which of Peyton Manning's former teams scored his services for its schedule release?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Wednesday night amid a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined shortstop Gleyber Torres. Cole (5-1) scattered four hits and has five starts this season of at least 10 strikeouts and no walks to break Mike Mussina's single-season team record set in 2001. He struck out all three batters in his final inning, including Brett Phillips on a 98 mph fastball to end the inning. Aroldis Chapman completed the four-hitter to get his ninth save as New York won consecutive games, including postseason, against the Rays for the first time since July 16-18, 2019. COVID-19 protocols impacted the Yankees for the second straight day. Torres was kept out of the starting lineup as a precaution as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coach and support staff reached seven. New York manager Aaron Boone said there were a number of test results pending. Pitching coach Matt Blake joined third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits as members of the coaching staff testing positive. Six of the seven are asymptomatic. All are fully vaccinated, which Boone said was blunting the effects of the virus. Cole has not given up a walk and gone at least six innings in each of his last five starts, which ties Fritz Peterson (1971) for the second-longest such stretch in Yankees history. Only David Wells’ six-game streak from Sept. 6, 2002 to Apr. 10, 2003 is longer. The right-hander, who has walked just three batters this year, has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 12 straight starts, the longest stretch by a Yankees starter excluding openers since Whitey Ford’s 12-game run in 1963. Jeffrey Springs replaced Ryan Thompson (2-2) with runners on second and third with one out in the seventh and gave up Hicks' sacrifice fly. Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier was ejected by plate umpire Bill Miller in the fifth for arguing after taking a called third strike. Aaron Judge had three of New York's six hits. DOME BALL Tampa Bay’s Austin Meadows had a strange double in the first inning when he hit a towering fly to right off Cole that struck an overhanging catwalk and landed back toward the infield. TRAINER’S ROOM Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery) had his first live batting practice delayed due to back stiffness. ... Hicks (bruised right shin) started after missing one game. Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (right knee arthroscopic surgery) rejoined the team from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham as planned but is experiencing soreness. “I think this is just a minor thing and that there’s a chance he’s activated soon,” manager Kevin Cash said. “If it doesn’t go away then we’ll have to revisit.” ... Closer Diego Castillo (right groin tightness) could return on Friday. UP NEXT Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon (1-2) will go against Rays LHP Rich Hill (1-1) in the series finale Thursday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017. Atlanta came into the night tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference and looking to solidify home-court advantage in the opening round. That's still up in the air, but the Hawks are definitely headed to the playoffs after going through a painful, massive rebuilding job that still appeared to be a work in progress when the team fired coach Lloyd Pierce shortly before the All-Star break while mired at 14-20. Under interim coach Nate McMillan, who should receive strong consideration in the coach of the year balloting, the Hawks have posted a 25-11 mark to stamp themselves as a dangerous opponent heading into the postseason. “We clinched, baby!” the public address announcer screamed after the horn sounded. Russell Westbrook scored 34 points and dished out 15 assists, but it wasn't enough to prevent another excruciating loss for the Wizards, whose last five defeats have been by a total of 10 points. Two nights after breaking Oscar Roberson’s record with his 182nd career triple-double, Westbrook came up a bit short of No. 183. He was held to five rebounds. The Wizards were up 100-87 — matching their biggest lead of the night — when Davis Bertans knocked down a 3-pointer off a dish from Westbrook with just over 10 minutes remaining. It didn't hold up. After missing a couple of 3s that could've put them ahead, the Hawks finally knocked one down. Clint Capela got it started with a block on Westbrook, sending the Hawks on a fast break the other way. Young spotted Collins all alone in the corner for the 3 that put the Hawks ahead 117-116. Raul Neto missed a 10-foot jumer for Washington. Solomon Hill rebounded, was fouled and knocked down both free throws. The Wizards had one more gasp, but Bertans missed a long 3 from the top of the key. Collins was fouled and sealed the victory by making one of two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. Collins finished with 18 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 for the Hawks. Washington was held scoreless over the final 2 1/2 minutes, missing its final eight shots. Atlanta beat the Wizards for the second time in three nights. On Monday, Washington came up just short in a furious comeback from a 17-point deficit heading to the fourth quarter, losing 125-124 as Westbrook missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer. TIP-INS Wizards: G Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) will be re-evaluated Friday after missing both games in Atlanta. “Brad wants to get back out there,” coach Scott Brooks said. “He's tough as nails.” Beal did some light drills on the court before the game, which Brooks described as “the next step progressing in the right direction.” Hawks: Young has scored at least 30 points in three straight contests and five of his last seven games. He has reached that mark 22 times this season. ... Won their ninth straight home game and improved to 17-2 over their last 19 appearances at State Farm Arena. UP NEXT Wizards: Return home for their final two games of the regular season, facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Hawks: Play their next-to-last game of the regular season when they host the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
The NFL is delivering another strong "Sunday Night Football" slate. Thursday nights, not so much.
Dwane Casey is now set in Detroit through the 2023-24 season.