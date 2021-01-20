Cautious approach with Mahomes is good for the NFL
Despite what’s at stake, the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs are handling Patrick Mahomes’ head injury responsibly, even if it’s not great for ratings.
Sheldon Keefe says star centre Auston Matthews will sit out because of upper-body soreness. Meanwhile, veteran forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks with a rib fracture.
MLB players and other celebrities react to Hank Aaron's death at age 86
"We'll get him ready for the next one."
The 22-year-old's relationship with the Blue Jackets might be coming to an end after John Tortorella enthusiastically endorsed his benching.
“It’s pretty amazing, actually, the story,” White said.
The head of the Canadian Olympic Committee says the IOC remains committed to staging the Summer Games in Tokyo this summer.
Mitchell just dropped 36 points and shot 75 percent from 3-point range, but sure, Shaq, go after him.
On Jan. 22, 2006, the Los Angeles Lakers fell behind the Toronto Raptors and it looked like it was going to be a blowout. Then Kobe Bryant took over and the rest is history.
The NFL announced Friday that 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month's Super Bowl.
The network shows NHL and EPL games along with NASCAR races and other sporting events.
Scott Fitterer says he plans to “be in on every deal” as he takes over as the Carolina Panthers' new general manager. Fitterer’s comments came after he was asked in his introductory news conference Friday if he’d be interested in trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could be on the outs in Houston. Fitterer wouldn’t specifically address Watson or any other player, saying “before we do anything outside, I need to find out who we have here.” But he made it clear the Panthers will explore all options to upgrade a team that has failed to make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. Finding a long-term solution at quarterback will be a top priority for Fitterer, who was hired away from the Seattle Seahawks by owner David Tepper on Jan. 14. Teddy Bridgewater struggled at times in his first season under centre in Carolina, particularly in the fourth quarter. He finished 4-11 as the team's starter and seemed to regress as the year went along. The team's backups include P.J. Walker and Will Grier, who have three NFL starts between them. “I want someone who can lift the players around them, someone who gives you an opportunity to win when the game is on the line in the fourth quarter,” Fitterer said of his ideal QB. “Someone that has the leadership qualities that when they walk into the building they know that is the person in charge. Those are the most important things. "Then you get into the decision-making, the intelligence, the arm strength and accuracy, but really when it comes down to it, it's the leadership and ability to compete and win when the game is on the line." Fitterer said he believes in drafting a quarterback every year. The Panthers have the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft this year and quarterback is certainly an option. Panthers owner David Tepper said that structurally not much has changed since the team fired general manager Marty Hurney in December. He expects that Fitterer and first-year head coach Matt Rhule will work “collaboratively” on personnel decisions, but added that as a matter of practicality Fitterer will have say over the overall roster while Rhule will be in charge of the game day roster. “I look forward to being in collaboration with Coach Rhule," Fitterer said. Rhule said he knows that disagreements will come, but believes that's a good thing. “I want someone that I can argue with,” Rhule said. “I want someone that I can disagree with. I want someone that is going to come into (my office) and say, 'Why aren't we playing so-and-so at free safety?' To make this work, you have to have real conversations. Collaborative doesn't mean, hey, you do your thing and I will do mine. It means that we went into it together.” This is Fitterer's first general manager job after spending the last 20 years with the Seahawks working alongside GM John Schneider, mostly in evaluating college personnel. He was chosen following an extensive search by the Panthers that included 15 candidates who interviewed with the team over a two-week span. Schneider said Fitterer will be “an amazing leader” for the Panthers. “Scott is a great evaluator of talent, an excellent communicator and a tremendous person,” Schneider said. Along with settling the quarterback position, Fitterer wants to upgrade the Panthers' offensive and defensive lines. And he said he will work aggressively to “churn over” the bottom of the roster to improve the overall depth. Tepper said along with Fitterer's extensive experience as an evaluator, one of the reasons he hired him was because he had the reputation of being a “calming voice” between Schneider and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll when it came to draft day decisions. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Reed, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record and gracefully left his mark with 755 homers and a legacy as one of baseball’s greatest all-around players, died Friday. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves, Aaron’s longtime team, said he died peacefully in his sleep. No cause was given. Aaron made his last public appearance just 2 1/2 weeks ago, when he received the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he wanted to help spread the word to Black Americans that the vaccine is safe. “Hammerin’ Hank” set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball’s home-run king. It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years, a period during which the Hammer slowly but surely claimed his rightful place as one of America’s most iconic sporting figures, a true national treasure worthy of mention in the same breath with Ruth or Ali or Jordan. Former President Jimmy Carter, who often attended Braves games, described Aaron as “a personal hero.” George W. Bush, a one-time owner of the Texas Rangers, presented Aaron in 2002 with the Presidential Medal of Freedom __ the nation’s highest civilian honour. “The former Home Run King wasn’t handed his throne," Bush said. “He grew up poor and faced racism as he worked to become one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Hank never let the hatred he faced consume him.” On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron broke Ruth’s home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Aaron’s journey to that memorable homer was hardly triumphant. He was the target of extensive hate mail as he closed in on Ruth’s cherished record of 714 __ much of it sparked by the fact that Ruth was white, Aaron was Black. Aaron was shadowed constantly by bodyguards and forced to distance himself from teammates. He kept all those hateful letters, a bitter reminder of the abuse he endured and never forgot. “This is just the way things are for Black people in America,” he once said. “It’s something you battle all of your life.” Aaron spent 21 of his 23 seasons with the Braves — first in Milwaukee, then in Atlanta after the franchise moved to the South in 1966. He finished his career in Milwaukee, traded to the Brewers after the 1974 season when he refused to take a front-office job that would have required a big pay cut. While knocking the ball over the fence became his signature accomplishment, the Hammer was hardly a one-dimensional star. In fact, he never hit more than 47 homers in a season (though he did have eight years with at least 40 dingers). But it can be argued no one was so good, for so long, at so many facets of the national pastime. He posted 14 seasons with a .300 average, the last of them at age 39, and claimed two National League batting titles. He finished with a career average of .305. Aaron also was a gifted outfielder with a powerful arm, something often overlooked because of a smooth, effortless stride that his critics mistook for nonchalance. He was a three-time Gold Glove winner. In addition, Aaron posted nine straight seasons with double-figure stolen bases, including a career-best of 31 in 1963 when he joined Ken Williams and Willie Mays as only the third member of the 30-30 club — players who have totalled at least 30 homers and 30 steals in a season. Six-feet tall and listed at 180 pounds during the prime of his career, Aaron was hardly an imposing player physically. But he was blessed with powerful wrists that made him one of baseball’s most feared hitters. Aaron hit 733 homers with the Braves, the last in his final plate appearance with the team on Oct. 2, 1974. Exactly one month later, he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Aaron became a designated hitter with the Brewers, but managed just 22 homers over his last two seasons. He retired after hitting .229 in 1976. Even so, his career numbers largely stood the test of time. The home run mark lasted until Barry Bonds hit his 756th on Aug. 7, 2007. Bonds retired with 762 homers, but many consider Aaron the true home-run king because of steroid allegations that continue to hound his successor. Aaron still has more RBIs (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856) than anyone in baseball history. He ranks second in at-bats (12,354), third in games played (3,298) and hits (3,771), and fourth in runs scored (tied with Ruth at 2,174). He was never one to swing for the fences. He just happened to hit a lot of balls that went over the fence. “I feel like that home run I hit is just part of what my story is all about,” Aaron said. He was NL MVP in 1957, when the Milwaukee Braves beat the New York Yankees in seven games to give Aaron the only World Series title of his career. It also was his lone MVP award, though he finished in the top 10 of the balloting 13 times. Aaron was selected for the All-Star Game 21 consecutive years — every season but his first and his last. His only regret was failing to capture the Triple Crown. Aaron never received the attention he deserved until late in his career. He played in only two World Series and was stuck far from the media spotlight in Milwaukee and Atlanta. He became more appreciated with the passing of time. Aaron was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 — his first year of eligibility and just nine votes short of being a unanimous choice. In 1999, baseball began honouring its top hitter with the Hank Aaron Award, akin to the Cy Young for pitchers. Henry Louis Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 1934. He headed a long list of outstanding players who came from that Gulf Coast city in the segregated South — Satchel Paige, Willie McCovey, Billy Williams and Ozzie Smith among them. Initially hitting with a cross-handed style, Aaron was spotted by the Braves while trying out for the Negro League’s Indianapolis Clowns. The Giants also were interested but Aaron signed with the Braves. Aaron’s big league debut in 1954 was hardly glowing: he struck out twice and hit into a double play. By season’s end, the rookie had put up promising numbers: 13 homers, 69 RBIs, a .280 average. Aaron was a full-fledged star in 1957, when he led the Braves to a World Series victory over Mantle’s Yankees. The following year, Milwaukee made it back to the Series, only to blow a 3-1 lead and lose to the Yankees in seven games. He never came so close to a championship again. After retiring as a player, Aaron made amends with the Braves. He returned as a vice-president and director of player development, a task he held before settling into a largely ceremonial role as senior vice-president and assistant to the president in 1989. He ventured into business, buying fast food chicken franchises, doughnut shops and an automobile dealership. He also dipped into politics as brother-in-law David Scott’s campaign treasurer in a successful race for the U.S. House. Aaron enjoyed getting out to the ballpark well into his 80s, even after hip replacement surgery forced him to use a walker to get around. Aaron also spoke out from time to time on some of the game’s most pressing issues. He lobbied against putting Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame. He bemoaned the lack of Blacks in upper management. He called on baseball to adopt a tougher drug-testing policy. But Aaron never singled out Bonds, even making a congratulatory video that was shown the night the home-run record passed to the San Francisco Giants star. “Records are made to be broken,” Aaron said. “I did my share, whatever I could do, and that’s it.” On Friday, Bonds offered thanks to Aaron "for everything you ever taught us, for being a trailblazer through adversity and setting an example for all of us African American ball players who came after you.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com ___ This story includes research from the late Ed Shearer, a longtime Atlanta sports writer for The Associated Press who covered Aaron’s 715th homer. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Tom Flacco. Flacco joins the Roughriders after two strong seasons at Towson University in Maryland. In his senior year, Flacco was named to the All-CAA second team, finishing the regular season with 2,831 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions while adding 324 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. As a junior, he finished fifth in voting for the 2018 Walter Payton Award given to the top offensive player in NCAA Division I football. That year he matched the Towson single-season record with 28 passing touchdowns and threw for 3,251 yards while also adding 742 yards on the ground. Flacco is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Joe Flacco. Saskatchewan also signed American offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale. STAMPS SIGN SINDANI CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian receiver Richie Sindani. The Regina native had 32 catches and 362 receiving yards over 15 games last season. He also had a catch for a two-point convert and a career-long 51-yard reception against Edmonton in the Labour Day Classic. Calgary selected Sindani in the eighth round of the 2017 CFL draft. He made the Stampeders roster in 2018 and was a member of Calgary’s Grey Cup championship team. ALOUETTES SIGN SIX MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed six players, including quarterbacks Philip Nelson and Broc Rutter. Nelson took part in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' training camp in 2018 and participated in the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals rookie mini-camps a year earlier. He also played for the Dallas Renegades and for the San Diego Fleet in the defunct Alliance of American Football. Rutter was the North Central University Cardinals' starting quarterback from 2016 to 2019. He completed 309 of his 435 attempts (71 per cent) for 4,591 yards and 56 touchdowns in 15 games in his senior year. The Alouettes also signed receivers Jordan Lasley, Eli Rogers, Nelson Spruce and Reggie White Jr. TICATS RE-SIGN DEFENSIVE TACKLE HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed Canadian defensive tackle Brett Wade. The Regina native has two defensive tackles, one special-teams tackle and two sacks in 20 career games with Hamilton since being selected in the second round, 15th overall, in the 2018 CFL draft. The University of Calgary product was a U Sports second-team all-Canadian in 2017. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22 , 2021. The Canadian Press
“I just got out of the protocol,” Mahomes said. “The week has been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things to make sure I’m good to go and there’s no lingering effects or anything like that.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league's concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under centre when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs' divisional-round win over Cleveland. He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same again during the longest practice of the week Thursday. The reigning Super Bowl MVP was examined by team physicians and an independent neurologist after Friday's workout, the final step in getting out of the NFL concussion protocol. They ultimately gave Mahomes, who has also been dealing with a minor toe injury, the go-ahead to play in his third consecutive conference title game. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Dave Skretta, The Associated Press
Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will fight for a shot at the lightweight title.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their defence for Sunday’s NFC championship game, activating nose tackle Vita Vea from the reserve/injured list. The third-year pro, one of the top run-stoppers in the NFL, has been sidelined since early October with a broken ankle. He resumed practicing with the team this week and will be available this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-4, 347-pound tackle appeared in five games during the regular season. He has started 29 of 34 games he’s appeared in since entering the league as the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft. Coach Bruce Arians also said Friday that receiver Antonio Brown, who had been day-to-day with a knee injury, will not play in the NFC title game. Brown was hurt during last week’s divisional playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
Vita Vea broke his ankle in Week 5 and was initially believed to be out for the season.
Curling Canada has decided to use the national ranking system as its selection criteria for the final wild-card berths at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier. The announcement clears a path to the Calgary bubble for Manitoba's Mackenzie Zacharias and Ontario's Glenn Howard. Beth Peterson, also from Manitoba, saw her chances greatly improve but the decision closed the door on Alberta's Kelsey Rocque and Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle. "We needed to take our time and do our due diligence on this selection process,” Curling Canada chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said Friday in a release. "In the end, it was decided that we created the Canadian Team Ranking System for exactly these purposes. "It is a proven system with a history that we use for all of our other selection processes, and ultimately, from a consistency standpoint, it makes the most sense for this situation." The Scotties is set for Feb. 19-28 at the Markin MacPhail Centre and the Brier will run March 5-14. The Canada Olympic Park venue will hold six events in all in a spectator-free setting due to the pandemic. Curling Canada scrapped its usual play-in game for both national team championships. Instead three wild-card entries were added to each field, creating 18-team draws. The federation previously announced that the final 2019-20 Canadian rankings (CTRS) would be used for the first two wild-card spots. Criteria for the third wild-card spot was listed as "to be determined," giving some hope to slightly lower-ranked teams or rinks who made off-season roster adjustments. Formal wild-card team entry announcements are expected next month once all provincial and territorial playdowns are complete. Howard, a four-time Brier champion, gets the third wild-card spot thanks to his No. 9 ranking. The first two wild-card spots were already clear with Mike McEwen of Manitoba at No. 5 and Kevin Koe of Alberta at No. 6. The complete women's wild-card picture won't be determined until the end of the month. Second-ranked Tracy Fleury of Manitoba is a lock for the first spot. Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt is next at No. 9, but she's a heavy favourite to represent her province again. Birt is one of two entries in the Jan. 29-31 P.E.I. championship. Either way, Zacharias — who won a world junior title last year — will get the second or third wild-card spot based on her No. 11 ranking. "Hearing that it's CTRS, it looks very promising for our team," Zacharias said from Winnipeg. "We're just incredibly excited. I don't even know how to describe it." Peterson, meanwhile, is a whisker behind Zacharias on the list and only needs a Birt victory to book her ticket for Calgary. Chelsea Carey is ranked fifth in Canada but is a free agent. Rocque, at No. 6, and Silvernagle, at No. 10, weren't eligible since they only have two returning members, one short of the required minimum. A Curling Canada spokesman confirmed Friday that the 3-of-4 rule also applies to the third wild-card picks. Also Friday, New Holland North America was named the presenting sponsor of the 2021 world men's curling championship. The 14-team event is set for April 2-11 in the Calgary bubble. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
The 2021 Senior Bowl might carry more weight than it usually does given the limitations of the pre-draft cycle amid a pandemic.