Much of Canada is engulfed in hazardous smoke due to out-of-control wildfires blazing across the country.

There have been 2,214 wildfires in Canada so far this year and they’ve burned over 7 million acres of land.

Canadian wildfires have also blanketed the North eastern United States in smoke and ‘dystopian haze’ prompting health warnings from officials to remain indoors.

So we spoke to an expert to learn exactly what’s causing these fires.