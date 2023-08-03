What’s caused China's record rainfall?

STORY: What’s caused the record rainfall in Beijing and northern China?

Extreme rain battered Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri

causing widespread flooding and damage in a region the size of Britain

Beijing experienced its heaviest rainfall in 140 years

and the storms have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents

Why is it happening?

The remnants of Typhoon Doksuri are being amplified by Typhoon Khanun

which has brought warm and humid air-flows and water vapor

creating conditions for heavy rains, according to Chinese meteorologists

Intense rainfall like this is unusual in Beijing and its surroundings

Beijing has observed at least 12 similar incidences since records began