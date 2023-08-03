What’s caused China's record rainfall?
STORY: What’s caused the record rainfall in Beijing and northern China?
Date bug: August 1, 2023
Extreme rain battered Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri
causing widespread flooding and damage in a region the size of Britain
Beijing experienced its heaviest rainfall in 140 years
and the storms have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents
Why is it happening?
The remnants of Typhoon Doksuri are being amplified by Typhoon Khanun
which has brought warm and humid air-flows and water vapor
creating conditions for heavy rains, according to Chinese meteorologists
Intense rainfall like this is unusual in Beijing and its surroundings
Beijing has observed at least 12 similar incidences since records began