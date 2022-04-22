Cause of Ukrainian Transport Plane Crash Under Investigation

The Zaporizhia regional prosecutor’s office was investigating the reason why a Ukrainian Antonov An-26 transport plane crashed on April 22, a spokesman for the regional military administration said.

Ivan Arefyev said the Zaporizhia prosecutor’s office was investigating the cause of the crash, according to a machine translation of his comments in a video posted on April 22.

Footage from the administration’s Telegram channel showed the aircraft wreckage in a field behind Arefyev, and a close-up of the plane.

It was not immediately clear whether the plane was a civilian or military transport aircraft.

Arefyev said that one person was killed in the crash, adding that the plane was on a “technical flight” near Mykhailivka. He said two others were injured.

The administration said initial information indicated the plane hit an electricity pole.

At least one Russian reporter suggested in social media posts that Ukrainian forces had accidentally downed the plane with MANPADS. These claims were not verified.

The Antonov An-26 is a twin-engine light passenger and cargo transport aircraft manufactured in Kyiv between 1969 and 1986. It features an extended fuselage tail section with a large cargo door. The An-26B-100 variant can carry up to 36 passengers. Credit: Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration via Storyful