Cause of RV fire that caused Highway 50 closure unknown

Reuters

Automakers will from Tuesday submit the specifications of their electric vehicles to French authorities in the hope they can continue to benefit from subsidies under new conditions that are likely to edge out many Chinese models. Amid fierce competition in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, the environmental score of each model will be based on the whole production cycle, factoring in carbon emissions for the transportation of the cars and the material and energy sources used to build them. The score, automatically calculated by a dedicated online platform, is likely to rule out most models built in Asia, even if they are some of the most widely sold electric cars in France, a government source said.