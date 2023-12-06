Caught on video: Thieves swarm, rob FedEx truck in Chula Vista
A Chula Vista homeowner was greeted by a surreal sight, as a group swarmed and robbed a FedEx truck in front of her home.
A Chula Vista homeowner was greeted by a surreal sight, as a group swarmed and robbed a FedEx truck in front of her home.
Live Host Kelly Ripa was absent from the show for a few days, but finally returned to discuss with her husband, Mark Consuelos, about her health.
The King and the royals will host the Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening
A new documentary chronicles Prince William and Kate's love story and the lead-up to their 2010 engagement.
Gold bars taken from New Jersey senator’s home match those once stolen and returned to a man now accused of bribing him
Former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial turned Tuesday to one of the topics that has vexed him most — the value of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Testifying for Trump's defense, a Florida real estate attorney said the club could be sold as a home, notwithstanding decades-old legal documents in which Trump said he intended to forswear its use as anything but a club. That's a restriction that is key to New York state lawyers' claims that the former president fraudul
Natalie Portman appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” to promote her buzzy Netflix drama “May December” and once again told “Star Wars” fans that she is more than open to reprising her role of Padmé Amidala on screen. Portman was just a teenager when she landed a leading role in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel …
“Dad, I love you, but I’ve got to get off the phone,” Lawrence Moens reportedly said while in the witness box of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.
The longtime network analyst says there's a single reason Republicans may not want him on the ballot next year.
Hamas deliberately shot women in their genitals, the United Nations has heard, amid rising anger at the silence around sexual violence during the Oct 7 massacre.
The Duchess of York has said that Christmas is about “no judgment of race, creed or colour, just love”.
Meghan Markle was spotted out in California for the first time since the release of Omid Scobie's explosive book, Endgame.
The three-time Oscar winner was joined by her four children and two of their spouses for the glam event in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Streep was given the Icon Award
After 60 minutes of pure concentration on the ice, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy can't help but laugh at reporter's wind breaking.
Lip readers are convinced that Taylor Swift yelled "come on Trav" during the Chiefs game on Sunday and there's a video.
Trump continues to post daily on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded in 2021.
An Alberta woman says she has to repay almost $10,000 — plus interest — after her line of credit was drained and the money transferred out of her Bank of Montreal account without her permission.Charlene MacNeil, 37, said she panicked when she received a credit limit alert email on the evening of Aug. 28, notifying her she had just $33 of available credit left on her $15,000 line of credit at BMO. She checked her account, noticed a lot of money was missing, and immediately called the bank's corpo
Pauline Dutton via KING 5 Seattle/YouTubeThe family of a Washington state couple who were allegedly kidnapped and murdered by one of their tenants have expressed relief after their bodies were believed to have been found by authorities over the weekend. Karen Koep and husband Davido, both in their 60s, were reported missing on Nov. 13. Five days later, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced a man had been arrested in connection with their kidnap and murder, saying that authorities had re
Goldberg pulled off the hilarious gag while Roberts participated in the iconic 'View Your Deal' segment.
The former child actors grew up in the Hollywood spotlight
Some of his 2024 campaign promises would raise costs and add to hardship for voters. What's he thinking?