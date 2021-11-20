Caught on video: Brazen thief steals donation jar from grieving family
A brazen thief is caught on video stealing donations from a grieving family at a gas station in Coolidge.
Fred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that has made him the steadiest member on the Raptors so far. Pascal Siakam, who is still in the midst of finding his game, could benefit from observing parts of VanVleet's game.
James has been sidelined since Nov. 2 due to an abdominal strain.
The White House called for "independent, verifiable proof" and the UN urged an investigation with "full transparency."
Bubba Wallace, Ja Morant, Robert Griffin III and Elizabeth Williams were among the first to speak out about the verdict.
The league Curry began to dominate relative to the one he conquered compared to now feels like three different NBAs — and he’s been a constant.
The NFL is investigating after a report alleged that Antonio Brown bought and used a fake COVID-19 vaccine card before training camp earlier this fall.
The Utah Jazz have a clear understanding of what they want to do on both ends of the court while the Toronto Raptors are still searching for consistency as they battle injuries. How long it takes to find themselves could decide their season.
Cam is back as a starter, taking over the role after his strong nine-play performance after returning to Carolina last week.
Khalil Mack last played in Week 7.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
Dallas Stars rookie and Minnesota native Riley Tufte had the red carpet ripped from underneath him right before his team's game against the Wild.
Two weeks after his electrifying 1-on-4 goal put the New York Rangers in a coffin, Connor McDavid absolutely barbecued the poor Winnipeg Jets (RIP).
No. 1: Money.
An attorney for Ariel Young's family said that she will have "long-term financial stability" as part of the agreement. Reid has pleaded not guilty to a felony DWI charge.
Berríos praised Toronto and the Blue Jays organization when he spoke to media for the first time since signing his seven-year extension.
The two hottest teams in hockey — the Maple Leafs and Ducks — push the Panthers, Capitals and Hurricanes for subjective supremacy.
Unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes will no longer be able to travel to Canada as of January 15, minister of public safety Marco Mendicino said on Friday. Currently, NBA and NHL players who have yet to receive one of Canada's approved COVID-19 vaccines are able to enter the country under a national interest exemption. But Mendicino said that is changing due to the wide availability of vaccines. "As of January 15th, there will no longer be an exemption in place for professional and ama
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was out of the lineup against the Detroit Pistons due to a bruised hip, a night after scoring 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland. The NBA-leading Warriors also were without Draymond Green on Friday night because of a bruised thigh. He had 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Cavaliers. Golden State's Otto Porter missed the game with a foot injury, and Andre Iguodala was out for a second straight game with a sore right kn
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Michael Carter has the swagger of a veteran. And it's not about cockiness for the New York Jets rookie running back. It's all about supreme self-confidence. So when Carter was asked if he still felt a bit like a rookie making his way through nine NFL games, his answer was hardly a surprise. “I never did,” he said this week. “And all the guys know that. They'll be like, ‘What’s up, rook?’ And I’ll say, ‘I’m not a rookie. It’s just my first year.’ That’s what I always tel
The NBA said Didi Louzada tested positive for drostanolone and testosterone.