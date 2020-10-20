‘My cats have done wonders for my mental health in lockdown’

A wheelchair user who lives on her own has praised the effect her cats have on her mental health, saying she does not know how she would have made it through lockdown without them.

Fuchsia Carter, from Lewes in East Sussex, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and has been particularly hard hit by restrictions introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only has she been unable to go out and see friends, her carers have also stopped coming to her home, meaning her two cats - Lucretia and Aurelia - have been her main source of companionship.