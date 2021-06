The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 because of a sore right knee. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and his status will be decided before Game 5 of Philadelphia's game against the Washington Wizards, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to The AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made official. The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Game 5 is W