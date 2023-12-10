Catholic Charities gives away gifts to more than 800 kids

NY Daily News

Kevin Costner’s reportedly found a bright and shiny romance with Jewel on the heels of his acrimonious divorce from wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner. The Oscar winner, 67, and the “You Were Meant for Me” singer, 49, are in a “rather new” relationship, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ. The “Field of Dreams” star and musician traveled together to and from Richard Branson’s Necker ...