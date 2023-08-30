Category 3 Hurricane Idalia makes landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast
Florida braces for storm surges, flooding and tornadoes as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in the Big Bend region on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 3 storm.
Video Transcript
RON DESANTIS: The National Hurricane Center expects storm surge to reach up to 16 feet in some areas of the Big Bend region. That level of storm surge is life-threatening. Do not go outside in the midst of this storm. If it's calm where you are, it may be because you are in the eye of the storm, and those conditions will change very, very quickly. So wherever you are, hunker down, and don't take anything for granted here.
This is a very, very powerful storm. There will be impacts far beyond the eyewall, and those will extend to places like Tallahassee, as well as places like northeast Florida. We have already had 11 tornado warnings, and there are more tornadoes possible, even and especially in the very outer bands of the storm. So these are places that are way outside the cone that you see on the TV screen. So please, keep in mind, those are very, very dangerous situations.