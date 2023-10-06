The Catchup: Biden's border wall, Feinstein's replacement gets to work, and House turmoil puts Ukraine funding in jeopardy — this week's biggest political stories
Yahoo News presents a weekly guide from Chief National Correspondent Jon Ward to help you navigate the biggest stories in politics. This week we're looking at how the leadership crisis in the House of Representatives could slow down military aid for Ukraine, California Sen. Laphonza Butler's first days on the job and the controversy surrounding President Biden's seeming reversal on building a southern border wall.